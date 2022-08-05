Agricultural waste threatens Europe's largest saltwater lagoon

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Spain's Mar Menor vacation paradise is dying because agricultural companies are discharging tons of nitrates into the lagoon.
Jorge Moreira has been charged with terrorism and murder in Lebanon over his role in bringing ammonium nitrate explosives into the country. The August 2020 blast killed more than 200 people and devastated entire suburbs.
Millions of fish and crustaceans have died at Mar Menor lagoon due to pollution. Spanish politicians have traded blame over the incident, with environmentalists sounding the alarm.
As fears rise that mutations could hamper efforts to create an effective coronavirus vaccine, Denmark prepared to cull millions of minks. But many won't be killed — until they're ready for a scarf or hat.
