After Cyclone Idai, 'Beira has found itself in the dark'

Since making landfall last week in Beira, on the coast of Mozambique, Cyclone Idai has laid waste to three southeast African countries. Flood surges of up to 4 meters (13 feet) and hurricane-force winds have led to the deaths of at least 350 people across the region and left 15,000 stranded, according to estimates on Thursday.

The cyclone landed in Beira, leaving the low-lying central port city of 600,000 isolated after it had already weathered a week of devastating floods.

After a state of emergency was declared, the World Food Programme announced that about 1.7 million people would need assistance in Mozambique alone.

Mayor Simango

DW Portuguese for Africa spoke to Beira's mayor, Daviz Simango, member of the opposition Democratic Movement of Mozambique.

DW: Can you give us a description of the situation in the city of Beira after the cyclone?

Daviz Simango: The cyclone was marked by extremely strong winds. They destroyed our city. Public and private infrastructure, schools, hospitals and houses were all destroyed. Our economy has been hit hard — warehouses, shops and stalls have been ruined. The telecommunications systems have failed, and there's a very severe water shortage. ...

Beira has found itself in the dark and has become a ghost town at night.

It has been extremely painful. We don't have enough food for the population and we're doing everything we can to clear the streets because fallen trees have blocked almost all roads across the city. Power poles have been knocked down, too. It's a big challenge to try to recover and return to normality.

Beira was left in ruins after the storm

What do people need right now?

The most urgent things are food and shelter. People have been left homeless and many of them need sheet metal to repair their roofs. They need fresh water, but also clothes because many people's clothes are either soaked or have been washed away. These are the main challenges.

Then there are the many people who no longer have a home or a place to sleep, particularly orphans and the elderly.

What infrastructure measures have you taken since the hurricane hit?

Yes, our basic infrastructure needs to be repaired, but that's an exceptionally difficult task. It takes a lot of resources and it's impossible on our city's budget alone. Just to get an idea, the town hall itself suffered in the cyclone as well as other council buildings like the mortuary. So we have to start from scratch.

Residents have salvaged what they could and trudged through the floodwaters to safety

And what kind of support is the city giving people?

The situation is critical and chaotic. It is really necessary that the city of Beira get extraordinary support to deal with the situation. I'm working on it right at this moment.

Several aid campaigns have been launched in Mozambique. Is your city in contact with these campaigns?

The private sector is giving us direct support, and I've been in touch with the representative of the Indian Embassy in Beira. Three Indian naval ships carrying goods, medicine and water, along with five nurses and 200 people have already arrived to help.

Are the hospitals ready for potential outbreaks — cholera, for example?

The hospitals aren't prepared because they don't have any power. Many of the tests and medical examinations for such diseases need electricity, and they are are not being done because the Beira Central Hospital, the main hospital for the region, currently has no power, so it can't make any diagnoses. Many patients are dying and there are some simply going back home because they can't be tested.

Do you think the city can return to how it was before the cyclone?

The city has been destroyed, we have to start from scratch, and we'll have to prepare ourselves for that. Many countries have risen from the ashes again after war. Beira will also have to rise from its ashes.

Is there any coordination between the central government and the Beira municipality at all?

I welcomed a team from the national disaster institute INGC, but we haven't been given any information. I hear that the European Union and Anadarko [a US company producing gas in northern Mozambique] made donations, but officially, we haven't been given information about it.

Are there no joint efforts?

No, there are no joint efforts.

Does your city have the structural support it needs to rebuild itself?

No place that goes through a situation like this could recover on its own. You have to understand that the funds from international allies all flow to the national disaster institute or directly to the central government. Now it is up to these institutions to share some of this support with the people of Beira who need it.

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique and Zimbabwe Beira bears the brunt Beira on Mozambique's Indian Ocean coastline was the first city to be hit by Idai. The impact knocked out power, flooded roads and brought down homes. The Red Cross, an international charity, described the destruction in Beira as "massive and horrifying."

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique and Zimbabwe Many homes lost Zimbabwe's eastern district of Chimanimani was the country's worst-hit. Many residents saw their homes washed away by flash floods. Acting Defense Minister Perrance Shiri said the devastation resembled "the aftermath of a full-scale war." In Mozambique, at least 400,000 people were left homeless.

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique and Zimbabwe Roads and bridges collapse In both Mozambique (pictured) and Zimbabwe, sinkholes destroyed roads and flash floods washed away bridges. "This is the worst infrastructural damage we have ever had," said Joel Biggie Matiza, Zimbabwe's transport and infrastructural development minister.

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique and Zimbabwe Relief efforts underway The United Nations and international charity groups delivered aid by helicopter to both countries. Zimbabwe's army also brought aid to those they could reach. But many areas were still inaccessible as a result of persistent bad weather. "This is the worst humanitarian crisis in Mozambique's recent history," said Jamie LeSueur from International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique and Zimbabwe Death toll climbing Cyclone Idai might be the deadliest storm to have ever hit Mozambique. President Filipe Nyusi said the death toll could rise to at least 1,000. At least 200 people have been confirmed dead and officials said they expect that figure to rise. "With every hour and day that passes, our worst fears become increasingly real," President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique and Zimbabwe Difficulty retrieving bodies Zimbabwean Local Government Minister July Moyo told reporters at a post-cabinet meeting that the current toll for his country was around 100. "The total number, we were told they could be 100, some are saying there could be 300. But we cannot confirm this situation," he said. "I understand there are bodies which are floating, some have floated all the way to Mozambique," said Moyo.

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique and Zimbabwe More rain expected Mozambique said it expects more heavy rain in the next few days and had issued flood warnings. Many residents nevertheless returned to their homes. The "biggest threat we have now, even bigger than the cyclone, is floods because it's raining more and more," said Alberto Mondlane, governor of Mozambique's hard-hit Sofala province. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



