 Cyclone Idai batters Mozambique | News | DW | 15.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Cyclone Idai batters Mozambique

About 530,000 residents of Beira were cut off as cyclone Idai made landfall late Thursday. The disaster hits after a week of flooding left 126 people dead across the region.

Floods in Malawi (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/K. Jali)

Hundreds have already been killed and crops devastated in floods across the region, as in this field here in Malawi.

Power cables were downed and communications severed by heavy rain and winds of up to 170 kilometers an hour (105 miles an hour) Friday in the port city Beira as cyclone Idai made landfall in Mozambique. 

About 530,000 residents were cut off in the storm, which saw pylons felled, houses destroyed and seven schools losing their roofs.

While officials said five people were injured in the latest onslaught, recent flooding brought destruction to Mozambique, Malawi and South Africa, killing 126. In Mozambique alone, 66 died, 111 were injured and 17,000 people were displaced.

Map of Mozambique

530,000 people have been isolated by the cyclone

Two-meter storm surge

The low lying city of Beira was the worst hit by Friday's cyclone with Chinde to the north also taking a beating and communications with other villages along the coast severed by a two-meter (6.5 feet) storm surge.

The World Food Programme said it would deliver 20 tons of emergency food aid to stranded communities by boat and helicopter.

Idai is expected to weaken as it moves inland but would still bring further flash flooding.

One million affected

Heavy rains have inundated the region over the past week, affecting more than one million people according to officials.

Authorities in Malawi have opened emergency relief camps after President Peter Mutharika declared a national emergency.

Cyclone Eline smashed Mozambique in February 2000, compounding further floods, killing 350 and leaving 650,000 homeless.

ta/aw (AFP/Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Watch video 01:49

Southern Malawi braced for tropical cyclone Idai

 

WWW links

Daily bulletin registration form

Daily bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Southern Malawi braced for tropical cyclone Idai  

Related content

Southern Malawi braced for tropical cyclone Idai 14.03.2019

With Idai moving into Mozambique, people across the border in Malawi are also bracing for the effects of the storm. Severe flooding there over the past eight days has already killed at least 56 people and left nearly 100,000 displaced.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  