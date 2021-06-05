Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations was hosted by Egypt from June 21 to July 19 2019. This was the first time the biennial tournament was held in the summer. It was also the first to be made up of 24 teams.
Cameroon had originally been picked to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided in January 2019 to move the tournament to Egypt due to delays in the completion of various infrastructure. Algeria won their second Africa Cup of Nations, beating Senegal 1-0 in the final.
The Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions are in Austria for two friendlies as they prepare for World Cup qualifiers and the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. COVID-19 has thrown the African football calendar into turmoil.
A dramatic final round of qualifying matches for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations saw Benin refuse to accept positive Covid-19 tests and refuse to play. Elsewhere, another game was abandoned after a referee collapsed.
Algeria booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 semifinals with a penalty shootout win over the Ivory Coast. Elsewhere, Madagascar's fairytale ended as Tunisia picked up their first win of the competition.
Wilfried Zaha scored a later winner as the Ivory Coast beat Mali to reach the quarterfinals, where they will face Tunisia. The Tunisians conceded a stoppage time equalizer by Ghana but recovered to win on penalties.
The holders and hosts are both out as Nigeria and South Africa pulled off big wins. Odion Ighalo was the star for Nigeria, who recovered to beat Cameroon, while a late Thembinkosi Lorch goal stunned Egypt in Cairo.
Benin pulled off the shock of the Africa Cup of Nations so far by beating Morocco in a shootout, following Hakim Ziyech's stoppage time penalty miss for Morocco. Later, Sadio Mane scored as Senegal edged out Uganda.
A shortage of goals and tough defensive tactics – the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations never quite got going. But the round of 16 offers some potentially exciting clashes, including a continental classic.