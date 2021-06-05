Africa Cup of Nations 2019

The 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations was hosted by Egypt from June 21 to July 19 2019. This was the first time the biennial tournament was held in the summer. It was also the first to be made up of 24 teams.

Cameroon had originally been picked to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided in January 2019 to move the tournament to Egypt due to delays in the completion of various infrastructure. Algeria won their second Africa Cup of Nations, beating Senegal 1-0 in the final.