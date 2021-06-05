Visit the new DW website

Africa Cup of Nations 2019

The 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations was hosted by Egypt from June 21 to July 19 2019. This was the first time the biennial tournament was held in the summer. It was also the first to be made up of 24 teams.

Cameroon had originally been picked to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided in January 2019 to move the tournament to Egypt due to delays in the completion of various infrastructure. Algeria won their second Africa Cup of Nations, beating Senegal 1-0 in the final.

flags of Nigeria and Cameroon painted on cracked wall

COVID-19 forces Nigeria and Cameroon to Austria for friendly double-header 05.06.2021

The Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions are in Austria for two friendlies as they prepare for World Cup qualifiers and the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. COVID-19 has thrown the African football calendar into turmoil.
Football - 2021 Afcon Qualifier - Benin v Nigeria - Stade Charles de Gaulle - Porto-Novo - Benin. Benin players sing national anthem during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier between Benin and Nigeria at Stade Charles de Gaulle,Porto-Novo,Benin,on 27 March 2021 ©Sports Inc URN:58841639

AFCON drama as Benin refuse to accept positive Covid tests and referee collapses 31.03.2021

A dramatic final round of qualifying matches for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations saw Benin refuse to accept positive Covid-19 tests and refuse to play. Elsewhere, another game was abandoned after a referee collapsed.
July 19, 2019*** Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Final - Senegal v Algeria - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - July 19, 2019 Algeria's Yacine Brahimi and team mates celebrate in front of their fans after winning the Africa Cup of Nations REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Algeria win the African Cup of Nations, beating Senegal 1-0 19.07.2019

Algeria are champions of Africa thanks to an early goal and an enormous deflection. As with so many major finals, it wasn't a match to remember. But surely it was a night the Algerian squad will never forget.

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane flashes the victory gesture as he reacts after scoring a goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Uganda and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in the Egyptian capital on July 5, 2019. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Sadio Mane desperate to realize Senegal's dream 17.07.2019

From leaving the pitch in tears to being touted as a Ballon d'Or contender, the turn of the year did wonders for Sadio Mane. With Senegal chasing a first AFCON title, 2019 isn't over yet though.
Algeria's forward Riyad Mahrez (R) scores from a free-kick during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Semi-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Cairo International stadium in Cairo on July 14, 2019. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Late Mahrez magic sets up Senegal showdown 14.07.2019

Algeria will face Senegal in the final after a 95th minute free-kick by Riyad Mahrez settled a close semifinal. Their opponents beat Tunisia in the earlier semifinal, which was settled by an extra time own goal.
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Quarter Final - Ivory Coast v Algeria - Suez Stadium, Suez, Egypt - July 11, 2019 Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli celebrates scoring their first goal with Baghdad Bounedjah REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Algeria and Tunisia complete semifinal lineup 11.07.2019

Algeria booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 semifinals with a penalty shootout win over the Ivory Coast. Elsewhere, Madagascar's fairytale ended as Tunisia picked up their first win of the competition.
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Quarter Final - Senegal v Benin - 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - July 10, 2019 Senegal's Idrissa Gueye celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Senegal and Nigeria reach semis 10.07.2019

Senegal became the first side to book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 semifinals courtesy of a 1-0 win over Benin, while Nigeria overcame South Africa thanks to a last-gasp winner.
Morocco v Benin - Africa Cup of Nations - Last 16 - Al Salam Stadium. Benin players celebrate during the penalty shootout after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals last 16 match between Morocco and Benin at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on 05 July 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix URN:43973985 |

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Bullish Benin looking forward to quarterfinal clash with Senegal 09.07.2019

With the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations set to get underway, Benin are gearing up for Wednesday's match against Senegal. Benin have come a long way since the AFCON debacle of 2010.
Ivory Coast's forward Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Ivory Coast and Mali at the Suez Stadium in the north-eastern Egyptian city on July 8, 2019. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Late Zaha goal sends Ivory Coast through, Ghana out 08.07.2019

Wilfried Zaha scored a later winner as the Ivory Coast beat Mali to reach the quarterfinals, where they will face Tunisia. The Tunisians conceded a stoppage time equalizer by Ghana but recovered to win on penalties.
07.07.2019, Ägypten, Alexandria: Fußball: Afrika-Cup, Madagaskar – Kongo, K.o.-Runde, Achtelfinale: Madagaskars Ibrahim Amada feiert mit seinen Kollegen nach dem er das erste Tor seiner Mannschaft erzielt. Foto: Omar Zoheiry/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Madagascar stun DR Congo, Algeria ease through 07.07.2019

Madagascar's fairy-tale tournament continued in dramatic fashion against the DR Congo. Elsewhere, Riyadh Mahrez was on target as Algeria eased past Guinea and will face Mali or Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals.
Nigeria's forward Odion Ighalo celebrates his second goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium in the Egyptian city on July 6, 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Day of shocks as holders Cameroon and hosts Egypt both fall 06.07.2019

The holders and hosts are both out as Nigeria and South Africa pulled off big wins. Odion Ighalo was the star for Nigeria, who recovered to beat Cameroon, while a late Thembinkosi Lorch goal stunned Egypt in Cairo.
Benin players celebrate after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Morocco and Benin at the Al-Salam Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on July 5, 2019. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Morocco stunned by Benin, Senegal sneak through 05.07.2019

Benin pulled off the shock of the Africa Cup of Nations so far by beating Morocco in a shootout, following Hakim Ziyech's stoppage time penalty miss for Morocco. Later, Sadio Mane scored as Senegal edged out Uganda.

02.07.2019, Ägypten, Ismailia: Fußball: Afrika-Cup, Benin – Kamerun, Vorrunde, Gruppe F, 3. Spieltag: Ein Fan steht auf der Tribüne. Foto: Gehad Hamdy/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Knockouts should offer break from defensive group stage 03.07.2019

A shortage of goals and tough defensive tactics – the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations never quite got going. But the round of 16 offers some potentially exciting clashes, including a continental classic.
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Group E - Angola v Mali - Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia, Egypt - July 2, 2019 Mali's Amadou Haidara celebrates scoring their first goal with Mali's Falaye Sacko REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Ghana top group, Cameroon to face Nigeria 02.07.2019

Ghana held their nerve to beat Guinnea-Bissau to top Group F. But there was disappointment for holders Cameroon, who were held by draw-specialists Benin. Tunisia drew again, but still made the knockout rounds.
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Group C - Kenya v Senegal - 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - July 1, 2019 Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Wilfried Zaha and Sadio Mane star 01.07.2019

Late goals from Wilfried Zaha and Maxwel Cornet helped put a gloss on Ivory Coast's critical victory over Namibia. Zaha's fellow Premier League forward Sadio Mane missed and scored a penalty to help Senegal progress.
Madagascar's players celebrates after scoring their second goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group B football match between Madagascar and Nigeria at the Alexandria Stadium on June 30, 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The surprise package from Madagascar 01.07.2019

Madagascar have been the pleasant surprise package of this Africa Cup of Nations. Having cruised into the round of 16, they are now set to face a team that finished third in the group stage.
