AFCON: Cheers and chants
The Africa Cup of Nations isn't just about the players on the pitch. Many fans come from far away, wearing colorful attire donned with artwork and paintings to cheer on their teams.
Beginning of the journey
Preparation for fans who take part in AFCON begins months in advance. They develop clothes, songs and instruments ahead of the tournament. Aliou Ngom, known as Paco, is one of the leaders of the main organized group of Senegalese fans called Douzieme Gainde, a mixed French and Wolof expression meaning "12th lion." He created the motto "Senegal rek" ("Only Senegal").
Art is essential
An aspect that African national team fans have in common is art, and many are real artists. Nfamara Oulare, known as Ceguerengni Kangni, is a Guinean painter-decorator who makes his own stadium clothing. Being an artist — that is, knowing how to sing, dance or play a musical instrument — is an essential requirement to tale part in the National Committee of Guinea Fans.
A source of pride
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is the most prestigious football tournament on the African continent. Its start dates back to 1957, six years before the African Union was founded. AFCON was one of the first events where African people could unite and express their national identities. It has always been a source of pride for the fans to be able to participate.
AFCON atmosphere is back
Street parties have returned in the Ivorian capital, Yamoussoukro, and nationwide during AFCON. The mood in Egypt during the 2019 AFCON was dampened by the oppression of the local regime and the difficulties for fans from sub-Saharan Africa to reach North Africa. The COVID pandemic prevented many fans from traveling during the 2022 AFCON in Cameroon.
Joy after obstacles
The joy of going to the Yamoussoukro stadium, where Senegal played Ivory Coast in the round of 16, hides the obstacles encountered to get there. Paco struggled to get funding and flew to Ivory Coast only after Senegal's first game. A few hours before the match against the host nation, he had to negotiate with Senegal's Sports Ministry to get tickets for himself and his group.
A matter of love
Becoming a celebrity can often mean sacrificing one's family. Every time Marshal Bassole leaves home to follow the national team, his wife and their nine children stay at home for several weeks without him. Ivory Coast is hosting the AFCON tournament this year, but the focus is always on the national team because "the love for what I do is greater than everything."
Sportsmanship reigns
Ivory Coast is home to numerous African communities, especially from the western part of the continent, who watch AFCON matches together in fan zones in the cities hosting the tournament. What stands out is the absence of animosity. Jokes and mockery are common, but cheering for one's national team never leads to insults and violence.
State-sponsored trips
In many cases, it's the state itself that funds the travel of fans. Equatorial Guinea's vice president paid for 200 people to make the journey, including Miles Bayeme Ndong. He is the leader of the fans' club Nzalang Nacional, the first group of Equatorial Guinea's fans created ahead of the 2021 AFCON. Ndong is a gospel singer and is responsible for coordinating songs and dances.
Seeking divine help
Another common aspect is fans' bond with religion. Regardless of their faith, most African fan groups carry out collective prayers on the eve of the game and just before it, asking their Lord to keep them and bring them victory. They also pray after the match, thanking God no matter the result. Muslims may pray even during the game if it is played when it's time for one of the five daily prayers.
Rushing home
As soon as the match against Guinea ended, Ndong ran to catch the bus that took him back to the airport and his return flight. All the Nzalang Nacional members traveled from Malabo to Abidjan and back on the same day for each game. This way, the state saves money on accommodation and the fans didn’t miss too many work days.
End of the journey
Difficult economic conditions can complicate the return of AFCON fans to their home countries. After Nigeria eliminated Cameroon's Indomitable Lions, veteran Cameroonian fan Ngando Pickett and his group of 10 people went to ask the players to finance their trip. Unlike other competitions, the Cameroonian government and Football Association decided not to support them this time.