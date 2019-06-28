Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Wilfried Zaha and Sadio Mane star

Group C: Kenya 0 - 3 Senegal (Sarr 63', Mane 71', 78' pen)

A little over two years after his shootout miss sent Senegal home from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, Sadio Mane missed another penalty at the tournament. But this one won't be anywhere near as crucial and was followed by a more successful effort.

Kenya keeper Patrick Matasi, who single-handedly kept his side in the hunt for large parts of the match, pushed away the Liverpool man's first half spot kick. But Matasi's night went wrong just after the hour mark when his questionable positioning allowed Ismaila Sarr to hammer home a decisive volley that was enough to secure three points, if not top spot in the group.

With the tension broken, Mane brushed off defender Musa Mohammed to slide home the second. Kenya had Philemon Otieno sent off late on, allowing Mane to gain a level of redemption from the spot. Kenya, like South Africa, must hope results in tomorrow's final group games go their way.



Group C: Tanzania 0 -3 Algeria (Slimani 34', Ounas 39', 45+1)

A devastating 12 minute spell just before the interval ensured Algeria were never in real danger of losing their grip at the top of the group and knocked Tanzania out in the process.

Adam Ounas starred for the Desert Foxes, laying on the first for striker Islam Slimani to stroke home before the Leicester City striker returned the favor allowing Ounas to get the second. The Napoli attacking midfielder, 22, gave Algeria an even greater cushion moments before the break when he rounded the keeper to grab his second and his country's third.

Ounas was withdrawn for Riyad Mahrez late on to a standing ovation. His team join hosts Egypt and Moroccco in qualifying with a perfect record.

South Africa 0 - 1 Morocco (Boussoufa 90')

Mbark Boussoufa celebrates his goal



A last gasp strike from veteran attacking midfield Mbark Boussoufa (above) leaves South Africa in need of help from elsewhere if they're to make it to the knockout stage.

A dull game was briefly lit up midway through the second half when on loan Borussia Dortmund fullback Achraf Hakimi rattled the crossbar from long range.

But just as the sides looked set to share the points, and likely progression, Boussoufa struck with his left foot. South Africa finish the group in third with 3 points.

Group B: Namibia 1 - 4 Ivory Coast (Gradel 39', Die 58', Zaha 84', Cornet 89')

After an embarrassing group stage exit last time round and a defeat to Morocco on Friday, Ivory Coast survived a few scares to book their passage to the last 16 on Monday night and knock their opponents out.

With the Ivorians looking nervous and shaky at the back, the underdogs carved out two good early chances. Unfortunately, for them Pete Shalulile was able to take neither. Soon after, Max Gradel, preferred to reported Bayern Munich target Nicolas Pepe, gave the 2015 champions a first half lead with a cute lifted finish.

Geoffrey Serey Die's took a huge deflection just before the hour mark to double the Ivorian advantage but more sloppy defending allowed Joslin Kamatuka to claw one back shortly after Zaha had spurned a golden opportunity to seal the three points.

The Crystal Palace winger was soon able to make amends though, hammering home from 15 yards before Lyon forward Maxwel Cornet rubber stamped his country's progression.

