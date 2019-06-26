Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Madagascar shock Nigeria to top Group B

Group B: Madagascar 2-0 Nigeria (Nomenjanahary 13', Andriamatsinoro 53')

African Cup of Nations debutants Madagascar shocked Nigeria in Alexandria to qualify for the last-16 as winners of Group B.

Lalaina Nomenjanahary and Carolus Andriamatsinoro scored the goals for the Madagascans either side of half-time against German coach Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles, who had already sealed qualification for the knock-out rounds.

But Nigeria, ranked 45th in the world, were still expected to beat Madagascar, the island nation ranked 108th - behind the likes of Haiti, Vietnam and the Faroe Islands.

Unfortunately for Madagascar, arguably the biggest upset of the tournament was marred by a worrying injury to Pascal Razakanantenaina, the defender being carried off on a stretcher after what appeared to be an innocuous clash.

Madagascar will now face a third-placed team in the last-16, while Nigeria must reckon with the second-placed team from Group F, which could be Ghana.

Group B: Burundi 0-2 Guinea (Yattara 25', 52')

Guinea beat ten-man Burundi 2-0 to finish third in Group B, giving them a chance of progressing as one of best third-placed teams.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita remained on the bench for the National Elephants, who nevertheless ran out comfortable winners thanks to a Mohamed Yattara double.

Christophe Nduwarugira was sent off for Burundi after 12 minutes after committing a desperate foul as the last man.

Results elsewhere will determine whether Guinea advance or not.

Group A: Uganda vs. Egypt (21:00 CET)

Report to follow ...

Group A: Zimbabwe vs. DR Congo (21:00 CET)

Report to follow ...