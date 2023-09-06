  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Climate change
Beethovenfest
ClimateAfrica

Africa Climate Summit concludes with 'Nairobi declaration'

September 6, 2023

The first ever Africa Climate Summit ended on Wednesday with a call for world leaders to back global taxes to fund climate action. The "Nairobi declaration" also calls for financial reforms to help African countries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W1Bl
Kenyan President William Ruto speaks at the first African Climate Summit in Nairobi
Kenyan President William Ruto hosted the Africa Climate Summit in NairobiImage: Monicah Mwangi/REUTERS

The landmark Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, came to a close on Wednesday with leaders adopting a joint "Nairobi declaration" to highlight the continent's potential as a green powerhouse and encourage other world leaders to support new global carbon taxes.

"This declaration will serve as a basis for Africa's common position in the global climate change process," read the final document. "No country should ever have to choose between development aspirations and climate action."

Backed by the leaders of the continent of 1.3 billion people — a population set to double by 2050 — the declaration will form the basis of Africa's negotiating position at November's COP28 summit.

"Decarbonizing the global economy is also an opportunity to contribute to equality and shared prosperity," it said.

Calls for new global carbon taxes

Agreed upon unanimously by leaders at the three-day summit, the declaration calls on the world's biggest emitters of greenhouse gases and its richest countries to keep their promises — noting in particular an unfilled pledge of $100 billion in annual climate finance to developing nations, made 14 years ago — and for today's world leaders to rally behind a global carbon tax on fossil fuels, aviation and maritime transport.

About two dozen countries worldwide currently impose taxes on carbon, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but the idea of global carbon tax regime has never gained much traction.

As a potential model, Kenyan president William Ruto cited European Union proposals for a financial transaction tax (FTT) back in 2011, which never won the unanimous approval from the European Council required to become law.

United States Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry addresses delegates during the opening ceremony of the Africa Climate Summit
United States Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry addresse delegates during the opening ceremony of the Africa Climate SummitImage: Monicah Mwangi/REUTERS

Financial reforms

Despite suffering from some of the worst impacts of climate change, Africa only receives about 12% of the financing it needs to cope, according to researchers.

What's more, African countries say they are forced to pay borrowing costs that are five to eight times higher than wealthy countries, leading to recurrent debt crises and preventing them from spending more to respond to climate change. 

The declaration therefore also seeks to reform a global financial system that forces African nations to pay more to borrow money and calls for the continent's vast mineral wealth to be harvested and processed in Africa.

'Africa is not only the cradle of humanity, it is the future'

During the summit, governments and private investors committed billions of dollars to green initiatives, including a $4.5 billion (roughly €4.2 billion) pledge by November's COP28 hosts the United Arab Emirates (UAE). But the declaration warned that unlocking green growth across the continent "on a scale that can contribute meaningfully to decarbonization of the global economy" required a massive increase in funding.

"At the summit, our shared understanding became clear: that Africa is not only the cradle of humanity, it is indeed the future," said President Ruto. "We demand a fair playing ground for our countries to access the investment needed to unlock the potential and translate it into opportunities."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the summit on Tuesday that renewable energy could be "the African miracle" if the continent could creat an alliance with developed countries, financial institutions and technology companies to drive progress. The climate in the region is particularly well suited to solar power generation. 

"We must all work together for Africa to become a renewable energy superpower," Guterres said. 

mf/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Emergency services work following an attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine updates: More than a dozen dead in market attack

ConflictsSeptember 6, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenyan President William Ruto speaks at the first African Climate Summit in Nairobi

Africa Climate Summit concludes with 'Nairobi declaration'

Africa Climate Summit concludes with 'Nairobi declaration'

ClimateSeptember 6, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Indian opposition leaders arrive at airport ahead of I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting in Mumbai.

India's opposition alliance 'I.N.D.I.A' challenges Modi

India's opposition alliance 'I.N.D.I.A' challenges Modi

PoliticsSeptember 5, 202303:33 min
More from Asia

Germany

A picture of the entrance to the main exhibition hall of the iAA auto show 2023 in Munich

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

BusinessSeptember 5, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A pier stretches out into the Baltic Sea as the sun rises

What is the Three Seas Initiative and why is it expanding?

What is the Three Seas Initiative and why is it expanding?

PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
More from Europe

North America

Vehicles are seen departing the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada.

Stranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bath

Stranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bath

OffbeatSeptember 5, 202302:00 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kolumbien Bogota | Frau auf Motorrad

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

SocietySeptember 6, 202301:54 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage