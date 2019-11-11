 Afghanistan to release Taliban prisoners in swap | News | DW | 12.11.2019

News

Afghanistan to release Taliban prisoners in swap

The Afghan government has agreed to release three Taliban leaders. Kabul said the move was part of a prisoner swap for one US and one Australian hostage being held by insurgents.

Breaking News English

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Kabul would conditionally release three Taliban prisoners as part of a swap deal that would see two Western hostages freed by insurgents.

The prisoners were to be be released from Bagram prison, Ghani said in a live press conference.

The prisoners will only be freed if the Taliban in turn release two
professors from the American University of Afghanistan, United States
citizen Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, who were abducted by
the militants in August of 2016, Ghani said.


They include Anas Haqqani, tbhe younger brother of Sirajjuddin Haqqani - the leader of the Haqqani network. Also among the insurgents to be released is the deputy leader of the Taliban militants.

More to come...

