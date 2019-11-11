Afghanistan to release Taliban prisoners in swap

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Kabul would conditionally release three Taliban prisoners as part of a swap deal that would see two Western hostages freed by insurgents.

The prisoners were to be be released from Bagram prison, Ghani said in a live press conference.

The prisoners will only be freed if the Taliban in turn release two

professors from the American University of Afghanistan, United States

citizen Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, who were abducted by

the militants in August of 2016, Ghani said.

They include Anas Haqqani, tbhe younger brother of Sirajjuddin Haqqani - the leader of the Haqqani network. Also among the insurgents to be released is the deputy leader of the Taliban militants.

