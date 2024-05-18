Afghanistan: Three Spanish tourists killed in shootout

The attack on foreign nationals took place in Bamyan province of Afghanistan. Some foreigners visit the site with the remnants of massive Buddhist statues mostly destroyed by the Taliban in 2001.

Three Spanish tourists and an Afghan national were killed after gunmen in Afghanistan opened fire in central Bamyan province late on Friday, a Taliban spokesman said.

Another four foreigners and three Afghans were injured in the shootout, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani confirmed.

The wounded included citizens of Norway, Australia, Lithuania and Spain, according to the information provided by the hospital staff.

The identities of the injured foreigners were not revealed by any official.

Probe underway

Afghan officials arrested four suspects at the site of the shootout in Bamyan province.

An investigation has also been launched, according to officials in Afghanistan.

The reason why the attack happened was not known immediately, and no group has claimed responsibility.

Shootout draws international attention

"Overwhelmed by the news of the murder of Spanish tourists in Afghanistan," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on X.

The attack was condemned by the European Union "in the strongest terms."

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims who lost their lives and those injured in the attack," the bloc said in a statement.

The Taliban government "strongly condemns this crime, expresses its deep feelings to the families of the victims and assures that all the criminals will be found and punished," Qani said in a statement.

Attacks on foreigners have been a rare occurrence in Afghanistan since the Taliban's return to power, though it is unclear how many foreigners choose to visit Afghanistan.

The Taliban has attempted to appeal to foreign tourists in an attempt to improve the country's economy as well as the public perception of the government, which imposes strict restrictions on women.

No country officially recognizes its government.

The Bamyan region is home to a UNESCO World Heritage site and is known for the remains of the giant Buddha statues that the Taliban mostly destroyed during their 2001 rule.

mfi/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)