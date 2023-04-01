  1. Skip to content
Taliban fighters in KabulImage: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/picture alliance
Law and JusticeAfghanistan

Three British men are in Taliban custody in Afghanistan: NGO

36 minutes ago

Three British men are being held by the Taliban in Afghanistan, according to an NGO. A UK broadcaster reports that one of them is so-called "danger tourist" Miles Routledge.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pawv

Three British men are being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan, UK non-profit group the Presidium Network said on Saturday.

The group said on Twitter it had been "working closely with two of the families."

According to Sky News, so-called "danger tourist" Miles Routledge was among those detained. 

The other two men are charity medic Kevin Cornwell and another unidentified UK national who manages a hotel in Kabul, the report said.

Afghanistan's economy sees gradual improvement

"We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families," a spokesperson for Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) told Reuters in a statement, but did not confirm the details of the British nationals.

Routledge, 23, has gained fame, and attracted controversy, by traveling to dangerous countries and posting about it online.

dh/msh (Reuters, AFP)

