  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
World AIDS Day
Microphones of different broadcasters reporting from Aghanistan
The Taliban have been cracking down on press freedom since seizing power last year (file photo)Image: Thomas Koehler/photothek/picture alliance
Press FreedomAfghanistan

Taliban hit Voice of America with broadcast ban

8 minutes ago

US-funded Voice of America said Taliban authorities pointed to "complaints" about their programing. Radio Free Europe was also banned by the Islamist regime.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KKF9

Voice of America (VOA) and the AP press agency reported that Taliban authorities banned radio broadcasting from VOA and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) in Afghanistan from Thursday. 

According to VOA, the Taliban authorities cited "complaints they have received about programming content" as reason for the ban.

However, there were no further details provided about the alleged complaints, VOA shared in a press statement. 

Both VOA and RFE are funded by the US government, but "operate with journalistic independence and aim to provide comprehensive, balanced coverage," the statement continued.

Whether or not the ban will be extended to other international broadcasters in Afghanistan remains unclear at this point.

In March, some parts of DW's Afghan programing were stopped from being rebroadcast by Afghan partners, and BBC news bulletins in Pashto, Persian and Uzbek also taken off air. 

Taliban say VOA and RFE 'failed to show professionalism'

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi told AP his country had laws regulating the media and any network that was "repeatedly contravening" them would be banned.

"VOA and Azadi Radio (Radio Liberty) failed to adhere to these laws, were found as repeat offenders, failed to show professionalism and were therefore shut down,'' he said.

The Taliban regime has been cracking down on press freedom in the country by imposing restrictions on media and journalists since seizing power last year. 

Since the Taliban takeover, the number of Afghanistan media outlets decreased by 40%, while the number of journalists dropped by 60%, according to Reporters Without Borders.

los/dj (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Journalists hold up signs protesting Afghanistan's ruling Taliban

Taliban release three detained Afghan journalists

Taliban release three detained Afghan journalists

Employees from TOLONews were detained for reporting on Taliban rules that banned foreign soap operas on TV. The arrests had been condemned by the UN and press freedom organizations.
Press FreedomMarch 18, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

View taken from a Danish F-16 interceptor of the Nord Stream 2 gas leak just south of Dueodde, Denmark, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Germany, Norway seek NATO role in undersea infrastructure

Politics12 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A boy's face painted white with the letters HIV on his forehead

Living positively with HIV/AIDS in Cameroon

Living positively with HIV/AIDS in Cameroon

Health21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves his hand

India: How will Narendra Modi shape the G20 presidency?

India: How will Narendra Modi shape the G20 presidency?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deportee being led onto a plane

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Human RightsNovember 30, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Refugees warm themselves at a fire on the bank of the Evros River, Edirne, Turkey, March 3, 2020

Mystery around alleged death of girl on Greek-Turkish border

Mystery around alleged death of girl on Greek-Turkish border

MigrationNovember 30, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian Coptic Christian human rights activist Patrick Zaki on the street with his mobile phone

Egypt: Political activists silenced with legal battles

Egypt: Political activists silenced with legal battles

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

French President Emmanuel Macron whispers into US counterpart Joe Biden's year; the two presidents are touching each other on the shoulder and upper back

France and the US: Macron aims to show European unity

France and the US: Macron aims to show European unity

PoliticsNovember 30, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 30, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage