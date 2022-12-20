  1. Skip to content
The decision deals a big blow to women's rights in the countryImage: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
PoliticsAfghanistan

Afghanistan: Taliban closes universities for women

43 minutes ago

The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LFaM

The Taliban has closed universities for female students, the Ministry of Higher Education said on Tuesday. 

"You are all informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females under further notice," read a letter issued by the Ministry to all goverment and private universities.

The spokesman for the Education Ministry also tweeted the letter.

The ban on higher education comes less than three months after thousands of women wrote university entrance exams across the country, with many aspiring to become teachers or medical practitioners. 

Universities remained open to women so far, so long as they attended classes separated from male students.

Taliban shut down secondary schools last year

Since returning to power in August last year, the Taliban shut down girls' secondary schools across the country.

While students protested the closure as recently as September this year, their campaign to attend classes has been unsuccessful so far.

The Taliban maintained they were working on a plan for girls' secondary eduction, but haven't given a time frame.

Primary schools remain open for all children. 

Women's rights at stake

The Taliban has declared they respect everyone's rights within their interpretation of Islamic law, but the question of ensuring rights for women and girls has been one of the most sensitive issues facing the group.

While the Taliban banned education for women during their first stint in power between 1996 - 2001, girls were allowed to go to schools and women were allowed to work in the two decades between Taliban administrations in Afghanistan.

rm/es (Reuters, AFP, AP)

A Benin Bronze in a glass case

Germany returns looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Culture5 hours ago
