Afghanistan: Taliban claim attack targeting defense minister

Taliban militants carried out an attack targeting Afghanistan's acting defense minister's house in Kabul, a spokesman for the group said on Wednesday.

The minister, Bismellah Mohammadi, survived, but the attack left at least eight people dead, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said.

At least another 20 people were wounded in the blast near the home of the minister in the city's Shirpur area late on Tuesday.

"Last night a martyrdom attack was carried out on the defence minister's residence," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement, adding that more "retaliatory operations" against top government officials were being planned.

More to follow...

fb/aw (AFP, Reuters)