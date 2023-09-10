Afghanistan reels after powerful earthquake

CatastropheAfghanistanAfghanistan reels after powerful earthquakeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheAfghanistanMasood Saifullah10/09/2023October 9, 2023A 6.3-magnitude earthquake followed by strong aftershocks have killed more than 2,000 people and destroyed at least 13 villages in the western Herat province. Locals and emergency teams are racing to rescue survivors from the rubble.https://p.dw.com/p/4XIxxAdvertisement