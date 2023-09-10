  1. Skip to content
CatastropheAfghanistan

Afghanistan reels after powerful earthquake

Masood Saifullah
October 9, 2023

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake followed by strong aftershocks have killed more than 2,000 people and destroyed at least 13 villages in the western Herat province. Locals and emergency teams are racing to rescue survivors from the rubble.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XIxx
