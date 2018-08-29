 Afghan schoolchildren killed in Taliban attack crossfire | News | DW | 30.03.2019

News

Afghan schoolchildren killed in Taliban attack crossfire

Several Afghan students have died in crossfire from a Taliban attack on a police checkpoint, an official says. The rebel group now controls almost half of the country's districts, according to a US oversight authority.

Taliban fighters (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Khan)

At least four Afghan students aged between 10 and 16 were killed on Saturday after being caught in crossfire during Taliban attacks on police checkpoints near a school in eastern Ghazni province, a spokesman for the provincial governor said.

The spokesman, Arif Noori, told DW that 17 others, including 15 students and two teachers, were wounded when an explosion hit the school in Andar district. He said authorities were investigating who fired the projectile that hit the school. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least nine policemen were also killed in the attacks on the checkpoints and a follow-up ambush targeting other police rushing to the scene, officials say. Six were also reportedly wounded in the attacks.

Read more: Taliban founder lived near US military base in Afghanistan: report

Peace efforts

The attacks come amid efforts by the United States to broker a peace accord between the Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan from 1996-2001 before being ousted in a US-led invasion, and the Kabul government.

The Islamists, who have been waging a rebellion since their ouster, now control some 46 percent of the country's districts, up from 36 percent in 2017, according to the US government's Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

Officials said on Saturday that Taliban militants took control of the Arghanj Khwa district center in the northeastern province of Badakhshan after two days of fighting in which at least 12 security force members were reported to have died. Two other districts in Badakhshan, Warduj and Yumgan, have also fallen into Taliban hands over the past three years.

Read more: Is Germany reassessing its role in Afghanistan?  

Watch video 02:17

Where did the Taliban come from and where are they going?

tj/rc (AFP, dpa)

Is Germany reassessing its role in Afghanistan?

As US and Taliban negotiators make progress in their talks on the issue of foreign troop withdrawal and counterterrorism, Germany is mulling over a strategy to continue its engagement with the war-torn nation. (20.03.2019)  

Taliban founder lived near US military base in Afghanistan: report

Mullah Omar lived near a strategic US base in Afghanistan's Zabul province, according to a Dutch journalist's controversial book. The Taliban leader's bodyguard said "they felt relatively safe" despite the US presence. (11.03.2019)  

US, Taliban make 'real strides' in Afghan peace talks

The US and Taliban have made progress on the issue of foreign troop withdrawal and counterterrorism. The US negotiator said once those issues are finalized, intra-Afghan talks and a ceasefire will be on the table. (13.03.2019)  

'When we fled Ghazni my mother was crying’  

Where did the Taliban come from and where are they going?  

The heart-wrenching tale of Afghans in Ghazni 29.08.2018

War-ravaged Afghanistan has witnessed an extraordinarily violent series of incidents this month. This Afghan family, which fled the recent conflict in central Ghazni province, spoke to DW about their plight.

'When we fled Ghazni my mother was crying’ 29.08.2018

Earlier this month, Taliban fighters launched an attack on the Afghan city of Ghazni. After a five-day siege, government forces regained control. DW spoke to one family that fled to the capital Kabul to avoid the fighting.

Afghanistan Angriffe in Ghasni

Taliban attacks Afghan provincial capital of Ghazni 10.08.2018

The radical Islamist group hid in houses before launching the early-morning attack. Afghan security forces say they have repelled the group with US air support, yet sporadic fighting continues amid clearing operations.

