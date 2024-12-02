Afghan musicians in exile play on despite Taliban ban

ConflictsAfghanistanAfghan musicians in exile play on despite Taliban banTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsAfghanistanLisa Louis02/12/2024February 12, 2024In the Taliban’s Afghanistan, playing or listening to music is a sin. After the Taliban returned to power, Zohra and Farida fled to Portugal together with other members of their music school. Now they’re touring Europe, keeping Afghan music alive.https://p.dw.com/p/4cEGkAdvertisement