AfD: Regional branch of far-right party put under surveillance

The intelligence agency in Brandenburg is putting a regional branch of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party under surveillance, the state Interior Ministry confirmed Monday.

The ministry said the decision to put the branch under surveillance was taken after much deliberation.

The move was prompted after the AfD in Brandenburg voted to keep Andreas Kalbitz, a member who had been expelled by the national party, as its regional chief. The branch's decision caused a rift within the party.

Kalbitz was excluded because of his former membership in the now-banned right-wing extremist group Heimattreue Deutsche Jugende (HDJ, or German Youth Faithful to the Homeland).

kp/rt (dpa, Reuters)

