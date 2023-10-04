AfD leader Chrupalla hospitalized after 'violent incident'

The far-right Alternative for Germany party has said co-leader Tino Chrupalla had to be hospitalized after a "violent incident" at a campaign event in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt. No details have been made available.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said co-leader Tino Chrupalla was injured in a "violent incident" at a campaign rally Wednesday in the southern German state of Bavaria.

The AfD's national office said Chrupalla had been hospitalized in the city of Ingolstadt, where he had been attending a campaign rally ahead of Sunday's state elections in Bavaria.

Details on the incident were not made available by AfD representatives nor by local police, who would only confirm that they had responded to a situation at the event.

The local daily Donaukurier reported that Chrupalla was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, adding that a witness told the paper the AfD leader had taken a few selfies and then collapsed.

A local AfD representative told the dpa news agency that Chrupalla had been scheduled to speak at the event but that he had gotten caught up in a crowd melee.

Later Wednesday, Andreas Aichele, a spokesman for the Upper Bavarian Police Department, said it remained unclear whether the politician had been attacked, fallen, or simply wasn't feeling well.

Aichele said authorities were not ruling anything out and that an investigation was ongoing.

Chrupalla (48) has led the anti-immigrant party for four years.

On Tuesday — German Unity Day — his co-chair, Alice Weidel, canceled a public speaking engagement with a spokesman citing concrete "security issues" as the reason.

