Adrenaline

In the sporting arena, women have become increasingly more visible, scoring Olympic medals, dominating international tournaments, and often becoming celebrities and role models. In recent years, many women athletes have spoken against the injustices they face in their personal and professional lives, such as racism, harassment and sexual assault. In this edition, HER meets three such athletes.
A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.