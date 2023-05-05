  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
King Charles III
Sudan
Kanye West at Milk Studios in Hollywood, California
Adidas broke with Ye, formerly Kanye West, in October last yearImage: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS
BusinessGermany

Adidas sits on Yeezy shoes after rift with US rapper

41 minutes ago

German sportswear giant Adidas has reported a big first-quarter loss. Much of the negative result stems from its break with the rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qwyr

The German sportswear company Adidas on Friday announced a net loss of €30 million ($33 million) from January to March of this year.

The figures, which compare with a profit of €490 million in the same period last year, come seven months after a split from the controversial US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, that has left €1.2 billions' worth of his popular Yeezy shoes still lying unsold.

Adidas split from Ye over a series of antisemitic outbursts and other offensive comments on social media and in interviews.

Ending the partnership also cost Adidas €600 million in lost sales in the last three months of 2022, contributing to a net loss of €513 million.

What is with the shoes?

New Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said on Friday that his company was "getting closer and closer to making a decision" on what do with the Yeezy sneakers, designed in collaboration with West/Ye.

However, he declined to say what would happen with them or whether they might simply be destroyed.

In the past he had noted drawbacks with other options: if they were sold, royalties would have to be paid to Ye; removing the brand identification would be dishonest; and donating them to people in need could mean they were simply resold because of their high market value. 

Gulden said the collapse of the Yeezy line, which had been highly successful, accounted for lost sales in the region of €400 million.

Adidas announced in February that it could suffer an operating loss of as much as €700 million this year if decided to write off the value of its entire existing Yeezy inventory.

Gulden became CEO in January after the split with the rapper, moving from rival Puma.

Ye, formerly Kanye West
Ye, formerly Kanye West, is known for holding and expressing controversial opinionsImage: Ashley Landis/AP Photo/picture alliance

Adidas calls 2023 'a transition year'

Net sales came in almost flat at €5.28 billion, defying market expectations for a fall, and Adidas's share price rose 7.5% in the afternoon on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with poor performance apparently already priced in on the markets prior to the announcement.

Gulden said the quarter ended a "little better than we had expected". 

He pointed to positive developments in some areas, such as in the popularity of its Samba, Gazelle and Campus trainers.

Sales in Latin America were up 49%, compensating for a 9% drop in Greater China.

"2023 will be a bumpy year with disappointing numbers, where maximizing our short-term financial results is not our goal," Gulden said. "It is a transition year to build a strong base for a better 2024 and a good 2025 and beyond." 

tj/msh (Reuters, dpa, AP, AFP)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Sudanese waiting under a makeshift shelter in Port Sudan

Sudan updates: UN advises against returns amid bloodshed

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents wade through water after their homes were swamped

Scores dead after disastrous Rwanda floods

Scores dead after disastrous Rwanda floods

Nature and Environment20 hours ago8 images
More from Africa

Asia

A Chinese Communist Party flag displayed at an exhibition in Beijing

China: Anti-espionage law heightens risks for foreign firms

China: Anti-espionage law heightens risks for foreign firms

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Employees work at the plant of German gas heating manufacturer Viessmann in Allendorf, Germany

Germany's economic time bomb: the labor crisis

Germany's economic time bomb: the labor crisis

Business8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Hungary | Male couple sitting on a bench next to a playground

Hungary's LGBTQ community to face even more pressure

Hungary's LGBTQ community to face even more pressure

Equality2 hours ago03:09 min
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

ArtsMay 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A Colombian soldier watches the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Nature and Environment4 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage