  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Women's Day
Adidas CEO Björn Gulden presenting the company's annual results
Adidas is expecting an operating loss of €700 million this yearImage: Daniel Karmann/dpa/picture alliance
BusinessGermany

Adidas predicts 'transition' year after Kanye West split

1 hour ago

Europe's largest sporting goods company is expecting a lackluster year after splitting with disgraced rapper Kanye West. The company has made a point to distance itself from West's antisemitic comments.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OOH1

German sporting goods giant Adidas is looking ahead to the rest of 2023 as a "transition" year after it cut lucrative ties with rapper Kanye West following his antisemitic rants, company boss Björn Gulden said on Wednesday.

"2023 will be a transition year to build the base for 2024 and 2025," the CEO — who only took over at the beginning of the year — said in a statement.

The company is considering writing off products from the Yeezy range which were produced in collaboration with West, who now goes by the name Ye. Such a move could cost the company up to €500 million ($527 million).

As such, Adidas is expecting to report an operating loss of €700 million this year.

DW Business - America

Turnover, profit and dividends all down

"We need to reduce inventories and lower discounts," Gulden said in his statement. "We can then start to build a profitable business again in 2024."

The company had previously bet big on West, a bet which had initially paid off. The Yeezy range brought in €1.2 billion in turnover and €500 million in profits in 2022.

The company's overall profit fell by 83% to €254 million, following a €482 million loss in the fourth quarter, blamed mainly on the outfall of West's antisemitism scandal.

Gulden also pointed to other problems facing the company, such as "elevated recession risks in Europe and North America as well as uncertainty around the recovery in Greater China."

Shareholders are now looking at dividends of around €0.70 per share, down from the €3.30 they received a year ago.

Adidas addresses antisemitism

Adidas is still considering what to do with the millions of Yeezy shoes that it has in storage, with one option being to burn them all.

The breakup with West came in October last year after the rapper began making antisemitic rants on social media and in interviews.

Several other companies also cut ties to West.

Adidas, which has its own Nazi past — its founder joined the Nazi party in the 1930s along with this brother who founded rival shoe and sporting goods company Puma — has attempted to distance itself from the disgraced rapper.

Kanye West standing in front of an Adidas/Yeezy sign in 2016
Kanye West was dropped as the face of the company after his antisemitism outburstsImage: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS

ab/sms (dpa, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian service members ride atop of a tank outside of the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 4, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Wagner claims control of eastern Bakhmut

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ordinary Tunisians protesting against racism in Tunis.

Fighting racism in Tunisia one bag of groceries at a time

Fighting racism in Tunisia one bag of groceries at a time

Politics3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

EU and ASEAN leaders applaud during their first ever summit in Brussels last year

EU pushes ahead with building ties in Southeast Asia

EU pushes ahead with building ties in Southeast Asia

Politics3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A Chinese student wears protective gear at a microtechnology lab at the University of Chemnitz

How China controls its top students in Germany

How China controls its top students in Germany

Politics21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, man at a lectern speaks into a microphone and points into the audience with his finger.

Who is Erdogan challenger Kilicdaroglu?

Who is Erdogan challenger Kilicdaroglu?

Politics46 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein

Baerbock calls on Iran to stop attacks on Iraqi territory

Baerbock calls on Iran to stop attacks on Iraqi territory

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in front of the Canadian flag

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

PoliticsMarch 6, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

GlobalizationMarch 6, 202306:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage