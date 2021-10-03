Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
German sportswear and equipment manufacturer Adidas is the largest company in its sector in Europe, and second only to Nike globally. The firm is headquartered in Herzogenaurach in Bavaria.
Among other things, Adidas has been a major supplier of team kits for renowned soccer clubs. This page collates the latest DW content on the company.
Major retailers in Germany say they plan to stop paying rent for stores that were told to close in order to slow the pandemic. Adidas is leading the charge, along with shoe chain Deichmann and Swedish clothing giant H&M.
After almost 10 years in the job, Uli Hoeness has stood down as Bayern Munich president. In a further sign of changing times at the top level of the club, former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn will soon return as a board member.
Football fans will have to wait until Sunday's World Cup final to see whether France or Croatia wins, but the battle among sports fitters has already been decided. Adidas bet on Germany, Spain and Argentina to carry its brand through, but they've since been sent home. Nike, who's sponsoring both teams in the final, has gotten the better of its long-time rival.
Camping out over night in freezing temperatures used to be reserved for hardcore Star Wars fans or Christmas shoppers looking to score a can't-miss deal. But Berlin sneakerheads are hot for special editon Adidas inspired by Berlin's subway system of all things.
Sportswear giant Adidas is facing backlash over a marketing email it sent to participants in this year's Boston Marathon. The city is still recovering after the 2013 bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds.