Adidas

German sportswear and equipment manufacturer Adidas is the largest company in its sector in Europe, and second only to Nike globally. The firm is headquartered in Herzogenaurach in Bavaria.

Among other things, Adidas has been a major supplier of team kits for renowned soccer clubs. This page collates the latest DW content on the company.

26.03.2019 French businessman Bernard Tapie at the courthouse (Palais de Justice) in Paris, France, on March 26, 2019. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM

French tycoon Bernard Tapie dies 03.10.2021

The controversial sports tycoon received plaudits from the French leader Emmanuel Macron and his former club Olympique Marseille. The Parisian is best known internationally for his part in a match-fixing scandal.
DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 12.08.2021

Adidas sells Reebok to Authentic Brands - End of fuel subsidies sparks turmoil in Lebanon - More women work in Argentina's construction sector
APRIL 14th 2021: Cardi B and Reebok International announce the launch of a new 1990s-inspired apparel collection. Following the success of their first collaboration - which focused on sneakers - Cardi B is creating her first clothing line for the brand. - File Photo by: zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 10/15/20 Businesses and industry in Atlantic City, New Jersey on October 15, 2020 during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. While many of the larger corporations have managed to navigate the financial storm caused by the pandemic, other retailers have struggled to stay in business. Here, a Reebok store. (Atlantic City, NJ)

German sports giant Adidas to sell Reebok 12.08.2021

Adidas had owned Reebok for 15 years but was unable to revive the ailing brand. The German sporting goods behemoth saw its stock surge with the announcement of the sale.
Fußball: EM, deutsche Nationalmannschaft. Mitarbeiter eines Sicherheitsdienstes gehen vor einem Holzzaun mit dem Schriftzug „Home Ground“ entlang. Hier ist das Turnier-Quartier der deutschen Fußballnationalmannschaft, auf dem Gelände des Sportartikelherstellers Adidas. Die DFB Auswahl sowie der Betreuerstab werden für die Dauer der Europameisterschaft auf dem Gelände des DFB-Partners adidas im Home Ground wohnen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Euro 2020: Germany recreate Campo Bahia in Bavaria 10.06.2021

Germany have moved into their base camp ahead of Euro 2020. Inspired by their location in Brazil for the 2014 World Cup, team manager Oliver Bierhoff wants the location's spirit to resonate.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Xinjiang - Uighuren/Baumwollanbau *** 25.03.21 ***SHAYA, CHINA - OCTOBER 21: Farmers pick cotton during the harvest on October 21, 2019 in Shaya County, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China. China s consumer price index CPI rose 3 percent year-on-year in September, according to the data released by National Bureau of Statistics NBS on Tuesday. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Copyright: xVCGx CFP111255777092

Xinjiang cotton boycott leaves Western brands reeling 08.04.2021

Names like Adidas and Burberry face a dilemma: either respect a boycott on cotton from China's Xinjiang region — reportedly produced using forced Uyghur labor — or lose access to the world's biggest consumer market.
Kasper Rorsted (l), Vorstandsvorsitzender des Sportartikelherstellers adidas AG, und Igor Landau, Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrats der adidas AG, stehen zu Beginn der Hauptversammlung des Unternehmens nebeneinander. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Mathias Döpfner, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Axel Springer SE, sitzt vor der Verleihung des Freiheitspreises an Friede Springer in der Frankfurter Paulskirche. Die Friedrich Naumann-Stiftung ehrt die Verlegerin für ihren lebenslangen Einsatz für die Pressefreiheit sowie für die Förderung von Toleranz und gesellschaftlichem Zusammenhalt in Deutschland, so ein Sprecher der Stiftung. Christian Sewing, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Deutschen Bank, nimmt an der Veranstaltung BILD100 im Deutsche Bank Park Stadion teil.

Coronavirus: German businesses offer help with vaccine drive 05.03.2021

Allianz, Adidas, Deutsche Post, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and Axel Springer are all keen to accelerate Germany's vaccination program by using their own medical staff, according to German media reports.
August 16, 2019, Beijing, Beijing, China: Beijing,CHINA-Adidas store in Beijing on August 15, 2019. (Credit Image: Â© SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire |

Adidas announces plan to sell Reebok subsidiary 16.02.2021

The German sports giant is seeking to unload its US subsidiary as part of a new five-year turnaround plan. The company said that the two brands would be able to "better realize their growth potential" independently.
Adidas, Tauentzien, Charlottenburg, Berlin, Deutschland | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Coronavirus in Germany: Adidas, H&M to stop paying rent over outbreak closures 27.03.2020

Major retailers in Germany say they plan to stop paying rent for stores that were told to close in order to slow the pandemic. Adidas is leading the charge, along with shoe chain Deichmann and Swedish clothing giant H&M.
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 30: President Uli Hoeness looks on after the FC Bayern Muenchen Annual General Assembly at Audi-Dome on November 30, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Uli Hoeness steps down from Bayern Munich presidency, Oliver Kahn joins board 30.08.2019

After almost 10 years in the job, Uli Hoeness has stood down as Bayern Munich president. In a further sign of changing times at the top level of the club, former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn will soon return as a board member.
Adidas Originals brings back the Superstar shoe which was launched in 1969. The new Superstar Deluxe come to us in White/Green and White/Black with a gold stamped trefoil tongue. |

Adidas: EU court rules against three stripes trademark 19.06.2019

The German company will not be allowed to trademark three stripes next to each other, Europe's second-highest court has ruled. The court called it "an ordinary figurative mark."
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 05.04.2019

Tunisian economy strained ahead of elections, Slight progress in US-China trade talks

Nike dominates World Cup final 13.07.2018

Football fans will have to wait until Sunday's World Cup final to see whether France or Croatia wins, but the battle among sports fitters has already been decided. Adidas bet on Germany, Spain and Argentina to carry its brand through, but they've since been sent home. Nike, who's sponsoring both teams in the final, has gotten the better of its long-time rival.

+++Nur im Rahmen der abgesprochenen Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ BVG-Adidas-Sneaker in Berlin. (c) @overkillshop | Overkill

Berlin auctions off last pairs of public transit ticket sneakers on eBay 26.01.2018

Sneaker fanatics who didn't manage to get their hands on Adidas shoes that double as Berlin public transit tickets have one last chance. BVG is auctioning off the last two pairs for charity, but they're not cheap.

Sneakerheads rush for subway-style shoes 16.01.2018

Camping out over night in freezing temperatures used to be reserved for hardcore Star Wars fans or Christmas shoppers looking to score a can't-miss deal. But Berlin sneakerheads are hot for special editon Adidas inspired by Berlin's subway system of all things.
Bildergalerie Die schönsten Schuhtrends Schuhe hängen im adidas Originals Store in Köln (Foto vom 10.02.2005). Am Mittwoch (09.03.2005) gibt der Sportartikelhersteller adidas am Firmensitz in Herzogenaurach seine Bilanz-Pressekonferenz. Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd dpa/lby +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit (c) picture-alliance/dpa/ R. Vennenbernd

FBI probes Adidas in basketball bribery case 05.10.2017

Sportswear giant and trendsetter Adidas has been caught red-handed in a major corruption and bribery scandal in the US, prompting a reconsideration of athlete endorsement in exchange for other superstars.

17.4.2017*** Runners from the second wave cross the starting line for the 121st running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, U.S. April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak

Adidas apologizes for email congratulating runners for 'surviving' Boston Marathon 18.04.2017

Sportswear giant Adidas is facing backlash over a marketing email it sent to participants in this year's Boston Marathon. The city is still recovering after the 2013 bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds.
