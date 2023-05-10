Activists throw cake amid protest at Volkswagen meeting
The climate change and human rights activists targeted Volkswagen executives at the German carmaker's AGM. One topless woman interrupted CEO Oliver Blume's speech with the words "Dirty Money" painted on her back.
Activists disrupted German carmaker Volkswagen's annual shareholder meeting in Berlin on Wednesday.
Inside the meeting hall, about ten activists, including one topless woman with "Dirty Money" painted on her back, interrupted CEO Oliver Blume's speech. They were rapidly escorted out by security staff.
Cake was also thrown in the direction of board member Wolfgang Porsche during chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch's address.
Police also stopped an attempt by climate protesters to glue themselves to the ground on the square outside the meeting.
Anger over China and climate
Activists disrupted proceedings inside the hall in protest against VW's factory in China's Xinjiang province.
They accused the carmaker of turning a blind eye to human rights abuses in the region.