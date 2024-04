Christine Bayer

Based in one of Germany’s main hubs for queer life, Berlin Schöneberg, the Immanuel nursing home has been specializing in the needs of elderly LGBTQ+ people. They are living next to heterosexual seniors in a safe space. An exceptional concept given that an estimated 20 out of 16,000 care homes in Germany are certified as queer-sensitive spaces for seniors.