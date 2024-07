Nita Blake-Persen

07/21/2024 July 21, 2024

Last year Sonnenberg was the first in Germany to elect a far-right district administrator, from the AfD party. This Pride Month, hundreds of LGBTQ+ people and their supporters are in Sonnenberg for the town's first-ever Pride march, to make it clear they don't agree with AfD attitudes. The AfD opposes same-sex marriage and adoption.