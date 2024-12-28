  1. Skip to content
A new home in Brazil: 200 years of German immigration

December 28, 2024

Why speaking German was prohibited in the 1940s, the role the Nazis played in all of this, and the catastrophic consequences of immigration to southern Brazil for Indigenous groups: part two of our documentary.

Statue of German pharmacist and founder of city Blumenau in Brazil - Hermann Blumenau
Image: DW

In part two of our documentary, DW reporter Guilherme Becker travels to Blumenau in the federal state of Santa Catarina, Brazil. This town was founded in the jungle in 1850 by Hermann Blumenau, a pharmacist from the Harz region in Germany.

The city quickly became a symbol for German immigration to Brazil, and to this day, Blumenau hosts the world’s second-largest Oktoberfest every year.

But one thing is distinctly missing in Blumenau: Remembrance of the Indigenous groups that lived here before the colonizers came, a people who were almost entirely wiped out in bloody conflicts with the settlers.

Indigenous archeologist and ethno-historian Walderes Pripra
Image: DW

Becker visits an Indigenous community living in a remote area.

In a moving interview, archaeologist and historical anthropologist Walderes Pripra explains what the colonization meant for the Indigenous peoples of the Laklãnõ-Xokleng, Kaingang and Guaraní, and how they still suffer to this day.

She also speaks about her efforts to revive Indigenous cultures and languages.

Becker also goes looking for answers on why his family of German origin no longer speaks German, and the role the National Socialists played in this.

DW reporter Guilherme Becker's grandmother Ida as a child in 1925
Image: DW

He also looks at the consequences of that period for his family — especially his grandmother Ida, who emigrated to Brazil with her foster parents in 1925, and had to leave her siblings behind.

In Sao Paulo, Becker also visits the Jewish Museum, where he finds out more about Jewish people fleeing to Brazil and the support they received, after the National Socialists seized power in Germany.

Brazilian nurse Thaiana Santos at hospital Charité in Berlin/ Germany
Image: DW

Back in Berlin, Becker meets the Brazilian nurse Thaiana Santos.

She works at the Charite University Hospital as one of many skilled workers that Germany is now actively recruiting — just like 200 years ago, when German immigrants were being recruited by what was then the Brazilian Empire.

