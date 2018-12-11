 A mixed bag in the portrayal of LGBTQs in video games | Digital Culture | DW | 13.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Digital Culture

A mixed bag in the portrayal of LGBTQs in video games

Queer characters in video games still cause a major uproar. This, despite the fact that they've played a role in the games from the very start, as an exhibition in Berlin shows.

  • Screenshot from the video game Caper in the Castro“ two people at the table studying their menu, black and white, very pixelated (C. M. Ralph)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Caper in the Castro (1989)

    The point-and-click adventure "Caper in the Castro" is commonly considered the first LGBTQ game. The protagonist is the lesbian detective Tracker McDyke, who is looking for her friend Tessy LaFemme, a drag queen who has been kidnapped. C.M. Ralph's game was free, but with a request to donate to AIDS Help.

  • Cover of the video game GayBlade“ (Ryan Best)

    Milestones in queer video games

    GayBlade (1992)

    An example of forgotten and missing games is "GayBlade." Ryan Best developed the fantasy role-playing game, in which, as a gay man, a lesbian or a drag queen, you are armed with condoms, tear gas and false fingernails to save Empress Nelda, a character reminiscent of Princess Zelda. The opponents are not mythical creatures, but homophobic TV preachers, Nazis and other hillbillies.

  • Screenshot from the video game The Orion Conspiracy“, two men chatting in a room. (youtube/einokeino303)

    Milestones in queer video games

    The Orion Conspiracy (1995)

    In the science fiction detective game "The Orion Conspiracy," Devlin McCormack tries to investigate the death of his son Danny. His investigations lead him to a space station where he discovers something that he didn't want to: His son was gay. As Danny's boyfriend was also killed, Devlin himself comes under suspicion of murder.

  • Screenshot from the videogame Fallout 2“: a wedding ceremony (Youtube/adrikklassen)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Fallout 2 (1998)

    The role-playing game allowed players to develop their own fighting skills and relationships. "Fallout 2" was the first mainstream title that allowed a same-sex marriage. Six years before that, players could also marry whoever they wanted in the 1992 Game Boy role-playing game "Great Greed."

  • Screenshot from the videogame Mass Effect“, two women talking (Youtube/la sange)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Mass Effect (2007)

    We find ourselves in the 22nd Century. Humans travel through the universe, create alliances and of course deal with alien foes. At the start of "Mass Effect," the player chooses whether he wants to lead a male or female Commander Shepard into battle, and can choose to begin same-sex relationships as well.

  • Screenshot from the videogame „Lim“ a Labyrinth of gray rectangles, on a pink background (Youtube/Solonface)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Lim (2012)

    The queer game designer Merritt Kopas developed "Lim" in 2012. It's an indie game about force. The player tries to navigate a block through a labyrinth. During this it gets attacked by other blocks and even sometimes forced outside of the labyrinth, so that it has to find the way to the goal in rainbow colors, blinking outside the field.

  • Screenshot from the videogame Gone Home“ a desk, and a dark red wall with a family portrait (Fullbright)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Gone Home (2013)

    The young American Kaitlin Greenbrair returns from a semester abroad in "Gone Home" — but no one is there. Neither the parents nor her younger sister. Now she has to find out from letters, diaries and other clues what happened. In doing so, Kaitlin discovers intimate details about the love lives of her relatives.

  • Screenshot aus dem Videospiel „Overwatch“ zwei Kämpferinnen mit Laserpistolen (Blizzard Entertainment)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Overwatch (2016)

    Fans of the shooter "Overwatch" consider all characters queer. In the game, sexual orientation doesn't play a role. But it does in the fan forums. The developers Blizzard confirmed that some figures are LGBTQ heroes. One of them is Tracer (left), who kissed her friend in one of the game's comics.

  • Screenshot from the videogame Radiator 2“ three men in underwear with sunglasses. The one at the front licks an ice lolly. (Robert Yang)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Radiator 2 (2017)

    Robert Yang's first experimental "Radiator" game about gay life popped up in 2015, followed by a second one two years later. Further episodes are supposed to follow. They explore "gay stuff" such as marriage problems and explicit sex games. While sexual adventures in other games are generally film sequences, players here are required to decide on how the action unfolds.

  • Screenshot from the videogame Life is Strange: Before the Storm“ Two women arm in arm with a sea view before the mountains. (Deck Nine)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Life is Strange: Before the Storm (2017)

    In the first game, "Life is Strange" (2015), a storm directs the action, and a lesbian love affair is implied. "Before the Storm" is a prequel; it takes place three years before the storm. The player can influence whether the relationship between Chloe and Rachel stays friendly or becomes something more.

  • Screenshot from the videogame Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator“ - A man with a dog and two kids (Game Grumps)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator (2017)

    The "Dad Dating Simulator" leads the player into a world where homosexuality is totally normal. The core of it is about a gay single dad dating other single fathers. There is no discrimination in it, and features a touching father-daughter relationship, as well as liaisons with men who could hardly be more different.

  • Screenshot from the video game The Last of Us Part 2“ two women stand arm in arm (Naughty Dog)

    Milestones in queer video games

    The Last of Us Part 2 (not yet released)

    The follow-up of the survival adventure takes place a few years after the prequel. The teenager Ellie has become a fearless young woman who takes over as the main character who sneaks or shoots her way through a post apocalyptic world. Not much more about the story of the lesbian action hero is known yet.

    Author: Kristina Reymann-Schneider (jj)


  • Screenshot from the video game Caper in the Castro“ two people at the table studying their menu, black and white, very pixelated (C. M. Ralph)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Caper in the Castro (1989)

    The point-and-click adventure "Caper in the Castro" is commonly considered the first LGBTQ game. The protagonist is the lesbian detective Tracker McDyke, who is looking for her friend Tessy LaFemme, a drag queen who has been kidnapped. C.M. Ralph's game was free, but with a request to donate to AIDS Help.

  • Cover of the video game GayBlade“ (Ryan Best)

    Milestones in queer video games

    GayBlade (1992)

    An example of forgotten and missing games is "GayBlade." Ryan Best developed the fantasy role-playing game, in which, as a gay man, a lesbian or a drag queen, you are armed with condoms, tear gas and false fingernails to save Empress Nelda, a character reminiscent of Princess Zelda. The opponents are not mythical creatures, but homophobic TV preachers, Nazis and other hillbillies.

  • Screenshot from the video game The Orion Conspiracy“, two men chatting in a room. (youtube/einokeino303)

    Milestones in queer video games

    The Orion Conspiracy (1995)

    In the science fiction detective game "The Orion Conspiracy," Devlin McCormack tries to investigate the death of his son Danny. His investigations lead him to a space station where he discovers something that he didn't want to: His son was gay. As Danny's boyfriend was also killed, Devlin himself comes under suspicion of murder.

  • Screenshot from the videogame Fallout 2“: a wedding ceremony (Youtube/adrikklassen)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Fallout 2 (1998)

    The role-playing game allowed players to develop their own fighting skills and relationships. "Fallout 2" was the first mainstream title that allowed a same-sex marriage. Six years before that, players could also marry whoever they wanted in the 1992 Game Boy role-playing game "Great Greed."

  • Screenshot from the videogame Mass Effect“, two women talking (Youtube/la sange)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Mass Effect (2007)

    We find ourselves in the 22nd Century. Humans travel through the universe, create alliances and of course deal with alien foes. At the start of "Mass Effect," the player chooses whether he wants to lead a male or female Commander Shepard into battle, and can choose to begin same-sex relationships as well.

  • Screenshot from the videogame „Lim“ a Labyrinth of gray rectangles, on a pink background (Youtube/Solonface)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Lim (2012)

    The queer game designer Merritt Kopas developed "Lim" in 2012. It's an indie game about force. The player tries to navigate a block through a labyrinth. During this it gets attacked by other blocks and even sometimes forced outside of the labyrinth, so that it has to find the way to the goal in rainbow colors, blinking outside the field.

  • Screenshot from the videogame Gone Home“ a desk, and a dark red wall with a family portrait (Fullbright)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Gone Home (2013)

    The young American Kaitlin Greenbrair returns from a semester abroad in "Gone Home" — but no one is there. Neither the parents nor her younger sister. Now she has to find out from letters, diaries and other clues what happened. In doing so, Kaitlin discovers intimate details about the love lives of her relatives.

  • Screenshot aus dem Videospiel „Overwatch“ zwei Kämpferinnen mit Laserpistolen (Blizzard Entertainment)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Overwatch (2016)

    Fans of the shooter "Overwatch" consider all characters queer. In the game, sexual orientation doesn't play a role. But it does in the fan forums. The developers Blizzard confirmed that some figures are LGBTQ heroes. One of them is Tracer (left), who kissed her friend in one of the game's comics.

  • Screenshot from the videogame Radiator 2“ three men in underwear with sunglasses. The one at the front licks an ice lolly. (Robert Yang)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Radiator 2 (2017)

    Robert Yang's first experimental "Radiator" game about gay life popped up in 2015, followed by a second one two years later. Further episodes are supposed to follow. They explore "gay stuff" such as marriage problems and explicit sex games. While sexual adventures in other games are generally film sequences, players here are required to decide on how the action unfolds.

  • Screenshot from the videogame Life is Strange: Before the Storm“ Two women arm in arm with a sea view before the mountains. (Deck Nine)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Life is Strange: Before the Storm (2017)

    In the first game, "Life is Strange" (2015), a storm directs the action, and a lesbian love affair is implied. "Before the Storm" is a prequel; it takes place three years before the storm. The player can influence whether the relationship between Chloe and Rachel stays friendly or becomes something more.

  • Screenshot from the videogame Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator“ - A man with a dog and two kids (Game Grumps)

    Milestones in queer video games

    Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator (2017)

    The "Dad Dating Simulator" leads the player into a world where homosexuality is totally normal. The core of it is about a gay single dad dating other single fathers. There is no discrimination in it, and features a touching father-daughter relationship, as well as liaisons with men who could hardly be more different.

  • Screenshot from the video game The Last of Us Part 2“ two women stand arm in arm (Naughty Dog)

    Milestones in queer video games

    The Last of Us Part 2 (not yet released)

    The follow-up of the survival adventure takes place a few years after the prequel. The teenager Ellie has become a fearless young woman who takes over as the main character who sneaks or shoots her way through a post apocalyptic world. Not much more about the story of the lesbian action hero is known yet.

    Author: Kristina Reymann-Schneider (jj)


"Such a great game...ruined by lesbians. Disgusting."

"Thank you for including people like me in your stories. It means a lot to me."

"Please stop politicizing our beloved video games!"

"Thank you for incorporating LGBTQs [Editor's note: lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, queers] into your games as we are in real life: not unlike everyone else, very human, very real."

"You people are such a piece of crap."

"As part of the LGBTQ community, I'm so happy."

Those were some of the comments that circulated on the net when the trailer for the game The Last of Us, Part 2 was presented at E3, the world's most important video games show in Los Angeles in June 2018. In the almost 12-minute film, the protagonist Ellie kisses a woman. Users on the internet truly went wild. It was not the gameplay, nor the gloomy atmosphere, nor the merciless brutality, but a kiss that triggered both massive insults as well as tears of joy among viewers.

Games quickly turn into oblivion

Yet, lesbian characters have appeared in video games for 30 years. "The fact that the topic is now addressed in the mainstream yet still stirs up mixed emotions is something we have always run into," said Sarah Rudolph, co-curator of the exhibition "Rainbow Arcade" at the Schwules Museum (Gay Museum) in Berlin.

However, "the games that originally appeared are also largely forgotten," she noted. In some cases, the productions from the 1990s are simply lost.

On the one hand, video games are a comparatively young medium that is only slowly beginning to be taken seriously as a cultural medium. On the other hand, archiving presents a major problem because there is no reliable way to store digital media in a "future-proof way." Hardware is also developing rapidly. Who still has a floppy disk drive today?

The organizers of the Rainbow Arcade exhibition in pixel-look: Sarah Rudolph, Jan Schnorrenberg, Nicolas Simoneau, Iliane Kiefer and Adrienne Shaw (Schwules Museum Berlin/N. Simoneau)

The organizers of the "Rainbow Arcade" exhibition in pixel-look: Sarah Rudolph, Jan Schnorrenberg, Nicolas Simoneau, Iliane Kiefer and Adrienne Shaw

An extensive collection

Fortunately, the LGBTQ Video Game Archive was founded in 2015 by US professor of media studies Adrienne Shaw, who is also a curator of the Berlin exhibition. Since then, she and her team have collected more than 1,000 games that contain queer content in some form, be it characters, places or stories. "Queer" is a generic term for gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgenders, intersexuals, and anyone who doesn't call themselves heterosexual.

The first games with queer content came out in the mid-1980s and were in part deeply homophobic. For instance, the aim of Mad Party F***er from 1985 is to have sex with as many women as possible without, according to the rules of the game, "getting infected by faggots with AIDS."

Villain or joke figure?

In 30 years of video game history, the representation of queer figures has changed. Still, it's evident even today that "a lot of bad guys are queer," said Rudolph. "The figures are portrayed as disgusting, creepy or threatening. Or ridiculous, as a person you can laugh at who nobody takes seriously."

The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most commercially successful video game productions. It contains an astonishing number of queer characters, but it mostly depicts them in a negative fashion. The main character Trevor from the latest offshoot of the series sleeps with women, men and teddy bears and is completely insane, bad-tempered and merciless.

Most queer characters are at home in adventure, action and role-playing games, although not every player necessarily encounters a queer story. Although in some games marriage among all sorts of people existed long before actual laws were passed in real life, players realized it was permissible only when they actually tried it out.

Some games merely imply homosexuality. For example, one player may see two young women depicted as close friends, such as Max and Chloe or Chloe and Rachel in Life is Strange (2015), or Lara and Sam in Tomb Raider (2013). A different player, on the other hand, may clearly interpret it as a love relationship between the women. Interviews with developers or sequels that delve even deeper into the lives of the characters show that these are not just fantasies among fans.

Scene from Tomb Raider game (Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix/Sebastian Radtke)

A tough adventurer: Lara Croft in "Tomb Raider" (2013)

Queer indie games

An industrious queer indie scene has been around for some years now, one not backed by major companies. "At the beginning of the 2010s, there was a big boom in indie games being presented," said Rudolph. "This shows that the tools were suddenly there." People no longer had to master a programming language; they could create their own games with simple computer programs.

Even though that initially sounds like a good thing, it actually left an unpleasant aftertaste. "Many people now don't want to have anything to do with the games they made at that time because the reactions back then were so massive, both positive and negative, that their whole lives were turned upside down," said Rudolph. The developers were showered with hatred or were completely misunderstood.

Games by and about transgender people were also used in universities to teach empathy, a promise they could not live up to. "Of course, after playing such a game, you still don't know what it's like to live as a trans-person," Rudolph noted. "After 10 minutes of playing, you simply don't know what it feels like to live like that all day long, that it's uncomfortable to go to a public toilet because you don't know if you're going to get beaten up."

Fighting for every bit of positive representation

#Gamergate became a breaking point in the genre in 2014. The hashtag stands for a debate that began with a hate campaign against a female game developer who was accused of having a relationship with a game journalist. Feminists then denounced the sexist image of women in video games, which in turn prompted death threats from angry gamers.

Since then, even the bigger studios seem to be taking more risks. Nowadays, for example, many more games with female protagonists are available than just a few years ago. Queer visibility in video games is also increasing. "There are a lot of queer developers who fight for every little bit of positive representation," said Rudolph. "The more people push their way into the industry without letting themselves be pushed aside, the more positive content there will be in the games," she is convinced. "It also shows that it sells." The predecessor to The Last of Us , Part 2, which already made clear that Ellie is attracted to women, sold more than 17 million copies worldwide.

The exhibition "Rainbow Arcade: Queer Video Game History 1985-2018" is on show at the Schwules Museum in Berlin from December 14, 2018 to May 13, 2019.

 

DW recommends

Milestones in queer video games

Characters who aren't white, male and straight have always existed in video games. They were just forgotten. High time to remember the beginnings of queer video games! (13.12.2018)  

Related content

Screenshot aus dem Videospiel „Radiator 2“

Milestones in queer video games 13.12.2018

Characters who aren't white, male and straight have always existed in video games. They were just forgotten. High time to remember the beginnings of queer video games!

Brasilien LGBT Pride Parade in Sao Paulo

Gay, lesbian, queer — What is LGBT and LGBTQQIAAP? 06.09.2018

The meaning of LGBTQQIAAP can be tricky to keep up with. Here is a simple guide to all the main sexual and gender identity acronyms.

Indonesien öffentliche Bestrafung einer Frau in Banda Aceh

Public caning of women highlights homophobia in Malaysia 06.09.2018

Marginalized groups in Malaysia have sought better treatment under the new government. But after two women were publicly caned on Monday for same-sex relations, hopes have been dashed for the LGBT community.

Advertisement

Film

Filmstills Mary Poppins Rückkehr (Jay Maidment)

Mary Poppins returns!

"Mary Poppins" was one of the most successful films of the 1960s. Now, after 54 years, a sequel is out. Will "Marry Poppins Returns" manage to fulfill Disney's blockbuster expectations? 

Books

USA Noam Chomsky | 2014 (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

Dissident intellectual Noam Chomsky at 90

Though Noam Chomsky has made his name as arguably the foremost political dissident of the last half a century, his intellectual legacy is firstly as a linguist. At the age of 90, he continues to talk the talk.  

Music

Heino (picture-alliance)

German folk music legend Heino at 80

Signature sunglasses and platinum blond hair — Heino looks back at decades of folk and German pop music, and more recently, a foray into heavy metal. At age 80, he is a veritable music legend in the country. 

Arts

James-Simon-Galerie auf der Museumsinsel Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

Berlin's Museum Island welcomes new stately new entrance

As of 2019, visitors to Berlin's Museum Island complex will gain access to its different museums via a new building, the James Simon Gallery designed by star architect David Chipperfield. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot aus dem Videospiel „Radiator 2“, drei Männer in Unterhosen mit Sonnenbrillen. Der ganz vorne lutscht an einem Wassereis. (Robert Yang)

Milestones in queer video games

Characters who aren't white, male and straight have always existed in video games. They were just forgotten. High time to remember the beginnings of queer video games!  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  