A Man With a Plan - China’s President Xi Jinping

And never before has China so upset the global political balance.



The person largely responsible for China‘s dramatic shift is the President of the People's Republic, Xi Jinping. As the key figure in Chinese politics, he has steered the communist country with sober pragmatism and calculation since 2013. In terms of domestic policy, Xi strives for the "perfect dictatorship." When it comes to foreign policy, he wants to rewrite the international rules.



What are the goals of this mysterious autocrat, who was deeply influenced by Maoism in his youth? What motivates him? This documentary traces the rise of the Chinese president, and tries to answer the question of what his political plans for the future might look like.





The Chinese president’s friendly demeanor should not obscure the fact that Xi Jinping is willing to do anything to fulfill the mission of his Communist Party: To make China the leading economic and military power by 2049, the 100th birthday of the People's Republic.





In 2017, following extensive political purges, Beijing paved the way for Xi Jinping to be "president for life". His rallying cry is the "Chinese Dream," an ideology with nationalist overtones. Those who don't toe the line end up in prison and must publicly apologize.



What’s more, a new electronic monitoring system is being implemented - to distinguish between good and bad citizens. On the international stage, Xi Jinping is trying to establish a new social order that is worrying for Western democracies.

This documentary on President Xi Jinping is the first of its kind. A People's Liberation Army officer close to the halls of power, a Beijing historian, several regime critics, a former US ambassador to China and several biographers attempt to decipher Xi Jinping‘s uncompromising strategy.



