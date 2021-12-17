 A living room in Mexico | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 28.12.2021

Global 3000

A living room in Mexico

Pedro Calderon is a conservationist and loves horse riding. He shows you his home on a ranch in Chihuahua in the north of Mexico.

Watch video 03:46

