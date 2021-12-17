A living room in Mexico

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Pedro Calderon is a conservationist and loves horse riding. He shows you his home on a ranch in Chihuahua in the north of Mexico.
An initiative in Mexico is helping farmers improve the quality of their produce, so they can earn more without compromising traditional, eco-friendly farming practices.
An NGO is fighting corruption by pushing for better oversight of money pledged to environmental projects around the world.
Mexico is presenting itself as the new champion of Latin American integration. To do that, it appears willing to embrace the continent's isolated autocratic leftist leaders. But it's a risky move.
Mexico's Supreme Court has declared that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional. Women's health and human rights advocates have lauded the ruling.
