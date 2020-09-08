A Fresh Perspective – The Power of Art

Riot Days: Pussy Riot kicks off anti-war tour

Feminist art collective Pussy Riot is famous for their provocative protests. After fleeing Russia’s crackdown, Pussy Riot took to the stage in Berlin – the first stop in a European tour to protest the war in Ukraine. An Arts.21 interview and look back.

Navalny: spy thriller in real life

An assassination attempt nearly cost Alexei Navalny his life. In a gripping new documentary, Putin's rival uncovers details about his poisoning. Why did Navalny return to Russia, despite the threat of arrest? An interview with director Daniel

I Miss You: unpacking the legacy of looted art

An exhibition in Cologne is breaking new ground in the legacy of looted art. Titled “I Miss You”, the exhibition displays colonial-era objects looted from the Kingdom of Benin. A meditation on beauty, grief, loss and coming to terms with the past.

Retrospective of resistance: Carrie Mae Weems

Carrie Mae Weems is among the most influential American artists today. Her first solo exhibition in Germany spans four decades of the African-American artist’s work. A multi-layered reflection on racism, violence and resistance, past and present-day.

Curtains up: glitz, glamor and films galore in Cannes

After two scaled-down pandemic-filled years, the 75th Cannes Film Festival is back in full glory with long-awaited Hollywood blockbusters, bleak war documentaries and fanciful horror flicks. A sneak preview of the world’s premiere film festival.