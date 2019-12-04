 9 environment docs to watch during the coronavirus lockdown | All media content | DW | 26.11.2020

Environment

9 environment docs to watch during the coronavirus lockdown

COVID-19 and climate change have been two of the most pressing issues in 2020. So why not spend your lockdown binge-watching environmental documentaries that come with an impactful message about the fate of our planet?

  • A man holding an octopus

    My Octopus Teacher (2020)

    No person has ever gotten as close and intimate with a wild octopus as South African filmmaker Craig Foster, who decided to head out to an underwater kelp forest in the Atlantic Ocean every day for an entire year to capture the life of the mesmerizing creature. An unusual, touching friendship develops that will likely change the way you see your relationship to animals and the planet.

  • David Attenborough

    Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet (2020)

    David Attenborough is the godfather of environmental docs. In his 94 years, the Briton has visited every corner of the world, documenting nature in all its variety and wonder. His latest film is a witness statement, in which he reflects upon the devastating changes he's seen in his lifetime. He also gives a vision of the future in which we work with nature, rather than against it.

  • James Balog

    The Human Element (2018)

    This doc follows environmental photographer James Balog (pictured) on his quest to portray Americans on the frontlines of climate change whose lives and livelihoods have been affected by the collision between people and nature. Balog captures how the four elements of earth, water, air and fire are being transformed by a fifth element — the human element — and what that means for our future.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio (left) and two men in Before the Flood

    Before the Flood (2016)

    In this doc, actor Leonardo DiCaprio teams up with National Geographic to travel the globe and witness the effects of global warming that are already visible, such as rising sea levels and deforestation. Featuring prominent figures such as Barack Obama, Ban Ki-moon, Pope Francis and Elon Musk, the doc offers solutions for a sustainable future and shows how we can challenge climate change deniers.

  • Film poster of Tomorrow

    Tomorrow (2015)

    Need an optimistic view on how to tackle the climate crisis? Then this upbeat French doc seeking out creative alternatives to our current form of agriculture, energy supply and waste management is for you. It introduces everyday sustainability innovators from across the world, such as urban gardeners and renewable energy enthusiasts, to inspire the rest of us to make local changes.

  • A man holding a shark fin

    Racing Extinction (2015)

    In this film by Oscar-winning director Louie Psihoyos, a team of activists expose the illegal trade of endangered species and document the global extinction crisis, which could result in the loss of half of all species. By using covert tactics and state-of-the-art technology, they take you to places where no one can go, uncover secrets and show you images you have never seen before.

  • A family of mountain gorillas

    Virunga (2014)

    Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo is one of the only places in the world where you can still find wild mountain gorillas. But the park and its inhabitants are under attack from poachers, armed militias and companies wanting to exploit natural resources. This gripping doc follows a group of people trying to preserve the park and protect these magnificent great apes.

  • Film poster of Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret

    Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret (2014)

    This crowdfunded documentary explores the impact of animal agriculture on the environment and investigates why the world's leading environmental organizations are too afraid to talk about it. The film has caused controversy by suggesting that animal agriculture is the primary source of environmental destruction and the main emitter of greenhouse gases, rather than fossil fuels.

  • Joshua Jackson swimming in the ocean

    Years of Living Dangerously (2014)

    In this Emmy-winning documentary series, celebrity correspondents travel the world to interview experts and scientists on the climate crisis and its effects. But rather than focusing on its star power, the two-season series also shines a spotlight on ordinary people affected by the climate crisis and shows how we can save our world for future generations.


