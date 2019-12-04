9 environment docs to watch during the coronavirus lockdown

Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet (2020)

David Attenborough is the godfather of environmental docs. In his 94 years, the Briton has visited every corner of the world, documenting nature in all its variety and wonder. His latest film is a witness statement, in which he reflects upon the devastating changes he's seen in his lifetime. He also gives a vision of the future in which we work with nature, rather than against it.