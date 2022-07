Squirrels: Bald spots

Among the animals whose fur keeps them warm is the squirrel. In summer, that's not very useful, of course. But squirrels have adapted. Their paws have spots that are hairy in winter and bald in summer. This is where these animals dissipate its heat ― at least a little. They still need to stay in the shade when it gets hot, preferably close to a lake or stream, where they can access water.