300 Years of Johann Sebastian Bach's 'Well-Tempered Clavier'

Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Shostakovich: They all studied Johann Sebastian Bach's "Well-Tempered Clavier." 300 years ago, Bach published what is probably the most influential piano work in the history of music.
Bach composed 24 preludes and the related 24 fugues in all major and minor keys for this "practice book," which was "for the benefit and use of the musical youth eager to learn," as Bach wrote in the explanatory note. To this day, aspiring pianists worldwide perfect their technique by playing the work.
"It was part of the musical armory, what you had to know. Robert Schumann called it 'the work of all works,'" said Michael Maul, artistic director of the Leipzig Bach Festival.
On June 16, Hungarian pianist Andras Schiff performed all 48 pieces from the first part of the "Well-Tempered Clavier" in Leipzig.
"I love them dearly," said Schiff of the preludes and fugues, adding that the prelude and fugue in B minor are "just colossal."
Bach Medal for Andras Schiff
Performing in Leipzig's Gewandhaus, Schiff received a standing ovation for his latest Bach interpretation. He was subsequently awarded the Bach Medal of the City of Leipzig for his cultivation of Bach's works.
"Unfortunately, I have no talent for composing, but if you know what makes a great composer like Bach, you also know what not to do, which is to compose something mediocre," Schiff said in his acceptance speech.
The second best thing, therefore, is to become a good Bach interpreter, he said. "I will continue to play Bach every day on the clavichord in my living room," the 68-year-old added.
Andras Schiff is presented with the Bach Medal
The art of 'beautiful' instrument tuning
Bach's son Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach one wrote that his father's harpsichord was tuned "so purely and correctly that all keys sounded beautiful and pleasing."
In the 17th and 18th centuries, the intervals between different notes within a key was not yet as uniform as it is today, with all notes a semitone apart.
But 300 years ago, harpsichords were tuned to sound "pure," as the younger Bach so admired. Playing a different key with the same tuning could sound off, meaning you had to tune the instrument differently for each key you wanted to play.
Today however, all 48 pieces can be played on one standardized tuning, notes Michael Maul.
In Eisenach, where Bach was born in 1685, an exhibition at the Bach Haus (running July 1 through November 6) allows visitors to recreate the tunings common at that time on a synthesizer.
One of them is the "Well-Tempered Tuning," which the theorist and organist Andreas Werckmeister designed in the 17th century.
"In the Well-Tempered Clavier, no key is tuned purely, and that's the trick; it's a compromise through which all keys are playable," explains Jörg Hansen, director of the Bachhaus in Eisenach.
This trick gave composers to freedom to create without restrictions, Hansen added.
'Well-Tempered Clavier' composed in prison?
Twenty years after Part 1, Johann Sebastian Bach composed another 48 preludes and fugues in all 24 major and minor keys. The more extensive work was performed by Canadian pianist Angela Hewitt at the Leipzig Bach Festival.
According to legend, Bach began composing the "Well-Tempered Clavier" during four weeks in a prison cell in Weimar in 1717 — his crime was wanting to leave the service of Duke Wilhelm Ernst.
8 revolutionary musical pieces
Music for the revolution
In many countries, composers wrote works to support a revolution. The French Revolution in 1789 found its way into numerous compositions. Other uprisings have also influenced musicians. The motto of this year's Beethovenfest, held in Bonn from September 9 through October 9, is "Revolutions" - and some of these pieces are on the playbill.
8 revolutionary musical pieces
'Yankee Doodle,' the American Independence song
One of the most famous patriotic folk songs of the US, "Yankee Doodle" was sung by American revolutionaries who wanted to break away from the British Empire; they succeeded in 1776. In the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson underlined the importance of freedom and equality for all people - values which before long were picked up by the French Revolution.
8 revolutionary musical pieces
Méhul's 'Coronation Mass for Napoleon'
Etienne-Nicolas Méhul is considered the revolutionary composer par excellence. Napoleon commissioned him to compose one of the most famous hymns of the time, "Le Chant du départ" (Song of Departure). However, Napoleon wasn't interested in the solemn mass that Méhul composed for his coronation. If the piece was largely forgotten, it at least inspired Ludwig van Beethoven in his Fifth Symphony.
8 revolutionary musical pieces
Cherubini's rescue opera
Luigi Cherubini was also driven by the spirit of revolution. His hit from 1800, "The Water Carrier," is an example of the musical genre called "rescue opera," in which a persecuted character is rescued. In Cherubini's work, a water carrier comes to the aid of a politically persecuted count who shares his progressive views. The opera is said to have influenced Beethoven's "Fidelio."
8 revolutionary musical pieces
Beethoven's 'Eroica'
Longer and more intensely expressive than anything that had been composed until then, Beethoven's Third Symphony burst the boundaries in 1803. Beethoven dedicated this truly revolutionary piece to Napoleon. But when Napoleon proclaimed himself Emperor, thus betraying the ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity, Beethoven withdrew the dedication.
8 revolutionary musical pieces
Prokofiev's 'Cantata for the October Revolution'
In 1937, for the 20th anniversary of the October Revolution, Sergei Prokofiev wrote a celebratory cantata. The choral symphony for 500 instrumentalists and singers included sound effects - even gunfire, machine guns and alarm bells. Accompanied by texts by Marx, Engels and Lenin, the mighty work was censored by Stalin and was first performed in 1966 in a slimmed-down version.
8 revolutionary musical pieces
Schoenberg's 'Ode to Napoleon'
In 1814, the poet and freedom fighter Lord Byron wrote an "Ode" ridiculing Napoleon. In 1942, during the Nazi dictatorship, Arnold Schoenberg set Byron's ode to music in a setting for a speaking voice, piano and string quartet. When a music critic pointed out parallels between Napoleon and Hitler in the work, the politically committed composer didn't contradict him.
8 revolutionary musical pieces
1968: The Beatles and 'Revolution'
"Revolution" was the first song recorded for The Beatles' "White Album." John Lennon (front left) had written the piece while in India with the band in 1968. Lennon was inspired by the student riots in Paris, the Vietnam War and the assassination of Martin Luther King. The Beatles' song celebrates a peaceful revolution without violent extremists.
8 revolutionary musical pieces
Seda Röder and the Arab Spring
Information on the protest movement in the Arab world is always strongly filtered, says Turkish pianist Seda Röder. That's why she asked composers from Tunisia, Egypt, Syria, Bahrain and Turkey to express what the "Arab Spring" means to them in music. The results will be given their first performance in a multimedia work on September 18 during the Beethovenfest in Bonn.
Author: Gaby Reucher / eg
In 1790, the music encyclopedia Ernst Ludiwg Gerber wrote that Bach composed the Well-Tempered Clavier "in a place where discontent, long hours and a lack of any kind of musical instruments made this pastime difficult for him."
This could have been the prison cell, but the exact location is not mentioned.
"Another theory leads to Karlsbad," said Jörg Hansen, referring to the period when Bach was Kapellmeister (master of the chapel choir or orchestra) for Prince Leopold — ruler of the principality of Anhalt-Köthen in what was then the Holy Roman Empire. The theory goes that on a visit with the court orchestra to the spa town in the current-day Czech Republic in 1720, Bach was "bored" and spent his spare time composing.
Bach's musical guiding light
While Bach's passion works and cantatas initially lost importance after his death, his organ and piano works set standards that are still maintained.
The pianist and composer Hans von Bülow called the "Well-Tempered Clavier" "the Old Testament for piano players."
Russian 19th and 20th century composers Dmitri Shostakovich, who wrote 24 preludes and fugues, and Alexander Scriabin, who also composed 24 preludes using every key and designed colors to go with them, were were heavily inspired by Bach.
"It has influenced the idea of the relationship of the keys," says Jörg Hansen of the formative influence of the "Well-Tempered Clavier."
"It is the guiding work of our idea of classical music."
This article was originally written in German.
The world of Bach in images
At the Thomaskirchhof in Leipzig
For years nobody knew for certain where Johann Sebastian Bach's earthly remains were buried. After they were finally exhumed and verified around the turn of the 20th century, the "New Bach Memorial" was erected in 1908 just steps away from the side entrance to St. Thomas Church, where Bach had been the music director. The bust was patterned after the size and shape of the composer's skull.
The world of Bach in images
Computer-aided guesstimate
Due to a lack of authentic historical sources, we have only a rough idea of what Bach looked like. This image of his possible physiognomy, generated for an exhibition at the Bach House in Eisenach in 2008, was based on a plaster cast of the composer's skull and new forensic methods. He looks friendlier here than in the more traditional, severe, bewigged depictions.
The world of Bach in images
Born in Eisenach
The name "Bach" was once synonymous for "musician" in the central German region of Thuringia. There were Bachs in cities and towns everywhere, from Erfurt to Weimar, Ohrdruf to Eisenach, where Johann Sebastian was born in 1685 in the above house. He later listed 53 musician family members, most of them in the service of a court or a church. At family get-togethers, they — what else? — made music.
The world of Bach in images
Angry young man?
Having lost both parents by age ten, Johann Sebastian went to live in Ohrdruf with his 14-year-older brother and received musical tutelage. Little is known about his youth other than that he snapped up every scrap of music he could get his hands on. At one point he described a fellow musician's playing in unflattering terms. The quarrel escalated, but a duel was averted at the last moment.
The world of Bach in images
St. Mary's Church in Lübeck
Hearing your favorite music today is easy: just don your headphones. To hear the music he wanted, the young Bach traveled over 200 miles (321 km) — by foot. Destination: Lübeck, on Germany's north coast. It was there the great organist Dieterich Buxtehude held his legendary "Abendmusiken" (evening concerts) in St. Mary's Church. Buxtehude left deep marks on Bach's organ playing and composing.
The world of Bach in images
Court orchestra director in Weimar
In 1708, at age 23, Bach landed a prestigious gig in Weimar (above). He wrote his first cantata masterpieces and the greater part of his organ works in the following nine years there. In 1717 he opted to move on to even greener fields, but Weimar didn't want to let him go. In those days, quitting a job could mean imprisonment for insubordination, and Bach did in fact spend a month behind bars.
The world of Bach in images
Happiest years in Köthen
In the first part of his tenure as orchestra director at the court in Köthen (above), Bach had a superbly equipped orchestra at his disposal and, in Prince Leopold, a music-loving patron and friend. Many of his instrumental works were written there. But when Leopold took a wife who was less interested in music, Bach's working conditions suffered, so he began looking for a different job.
The world of Bach in images
St. Thomas School
Today Leipzig is proud of Bach, but this was less so during his lifetime. He was only third choice to be cantor of the prestigious St Thomas Church and School (above). His grueling work regimen included writing, rehearsing and performing a new cantata week after week. Bach eventually found himself at odds with church and city authorities, leading him to apply for jobs elsewhere — unsuccessfully.
The world of Bach in images
The family that plays together, stays together
20 children issued forth from Bach's two marriages. Nine survived him, and four of his sons became musicians of renown. Johann Sebastian Bach did everything he could to pass on the musical family tradition, as this image likely depicting him at the keyboard captures, but it ended with his sons. The generation to follow brought forth no musicians of stature.
The world of Bach in images
The sound of money
With all those hungry mouths to feed, Bach complained about the high cost of living in Leipzig. He even dryly noted that in one year, the city's healthy air meant fewer deaths, less funerals and a regrettable loss of income through a resultant decline in fees for a musician's services.
The world of Bach in images
Zimmermann's Coffee House
Restive schoolchildren, bickering with authorities, burdensome tasks and scant respect: The life of a cantor at St. Thomas wasn't easy. For a change of pace, Bach would go to the local coffee house, Cafe Zimmermann (above), and make music with friends and students in Leipzig's Collegium Musicum musical society.
The world of Bach in images
The portrait by Haussmann
Only one authentic image of Johann Sebastian Bach exists: the painting by Elias Gottlob Haussmann from the year 1748. For over 60 years it hung in the living room of the musicologist, historian and arts patron William Scheide in Princeton, New Jersey, in the US. Scheide left the precious object to the Bach Archive in Leipzig, and it was returned to the city by his widow Judith in 2015 (above).
The world of Bach in images
Soli Deo Gloria
Bach signed many of his compositions with the initials "S.D.G." (Soli Deo Gloria — To the glory of God alone). This declaration is found even on a number of his works of secular music and points to a deeply felt, personal religiosity. Even in his everyday compositions, Bach always strove for perfection. That in itself could be taken as an expression of his faith.
The world of Bach in images
Can you Bach?
On Johann Sebastian Bach's 334th birthday, Google greeted users with this doodle, inviting them to engage in an interactive exercise and compose a short melody. After cross-comparing hundreds of compositions by Bach, the software then embellished that melody by adding a multivoiced accompaniment in style of the composer. It seems doubtful that the results were as ingenious as the original, though.
Author: Rick Fulker