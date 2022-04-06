Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup of football was hosted by Russia from June 14 to July 15. Thirty-two teams took part in the 21st edition of the world's biggest international football tournament.
Russia was granted the right to host the 2018 World Cup after a vote by the FIFA Executive Commitee in late 2010, the same meeing at which the 2022 World Cup was awarded to Qatar.
FIFA and UEFA have announced that Russian clubs and national teams are suspended in all their football competitions until further notice. This comes after Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic refused to play against Russia.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has again spoken out in favor of a biennial World Cup to make global football less Eurocentric. In doing so, he appeared to link his plans to the humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean.