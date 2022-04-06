Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

2018 World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup of football was hosted by Russia from June 14 to July 15. Thirty-two teams took part in the 21st edition of the world's biggest international football tournament.

Russia was granted the right to host the 2018 World Cup after a vote by the FIFA Executive Commitee in late 2010, the same meeing at which the 2022 World Cup was awarded to Qatar.

2022 World Cup: Asia looks to repeat 2002 success in Qatar

2022 World Cup: Asia looks to repeat 2002 success in Qatar 06.04.2022

Success at the first Asia-based World Cup in 2002 led to the belief a new era of Asian football awaited. While that didn't turn out to be the case, hope springs anew at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar 2022: Five fun facts about the World Cup 04.04.2022

The draw for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is out! 32 teams, 8 groups. To whet your appetite, here is a look at some unusual stats from the globe's most watched sporting event.
Opinion: World Cup draw boosts Germany's prospects

Opinion: World Cup draw boosts Germany's prospects 01.04.2022

The 2022 World Cup draw has set Germany up against an old foe, but Group E has also boosted Hansi Flick's chances of delivering a good tournament, DW's Jonathan Harding writes.
World Cup 2022 draw: Germany to face Spain in Qatar

World Cup 2022 draw: Germany to face Spain in Qatar 01.04.2022

Just over seven months before the World Cup in Qatar kicks off, qualified nations have learned who their opponents will be in the draw.
Germany maintain momentum after draw with the Netherlands in Amsterdam

Germany maintain momentum after draw with the Netherlands in Amsterdam 29.03.2022

Germany’s winning streak under Hansi Flick came to an end, but avoiding defeat allows their momentum to continue to build ahead of the World Cup, DW's Jonathan Harding writes in Amsterdam.
Qatar 2022: Still a long way to go on human rights

Qatar 2022: Still a long way to go on human rights 29.03.2022

The draw for the group stage of the World Cup is a reminder that Qatar 2022 is just months away. But, despite years of international pressure, the human rights situation in the emirate remains cause for concern.
Indian cricket pioneer Mithali Raj still missing a World Cup

Indian cricket pioneer Mithali Raj still missing a World Cup 27.03.2022

A dramatic exit for India means the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket, Mithali Raj, will likely retire without a World Cup win. But her legacy as a pioneer of the sport for women in India is secure.
2022 World Cup: Germany and Hansi Flick's magic number 7

2022 World Cup: Germany and Hansi Flick's magic number 7 25.03.2022

With the 2022 World Cup still months away, there are high expectations for coach Hansi Flick and his revamped Germany squad. The team sailed through World Cup qualifying, but without facing the strongest of opponents.
Otto Addo on World Cup mission with Ghana's Black Stars

Otto Addo on World Cup mission with Ghana's Black Stars 24.03.2022

Ghana's national team is aiming to take its last chance to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Leading the Black Stars in their two-game playoff against rivals Nigeria will be former Ghana and Bundesliga star Otto Addo.
Iraq football still struggling to shake off image of insecurity

Iraq football still struggling to shake off image of insecurity 22.03.2022

Football is the most popular sport in Iraq and has been capable of bringing various sections of the country together. Fans were looking forward to a first home international in over a decade, but hopes have been dashed.

Moussa Diaby sprinting into the spotlight 09.03.2022

Moussa Diaby is lighting it up in the Bundesliga this season. Will he also star for France at the World Cup?
Women's Cricket World Cup: How safe is the sport?

Women's Cricket World Cup: How safe is the sport? 03.03.2022

The 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup starts on Friday. While the tournament is an exciting event on the sports calendar, recent events make it the right time to also look at player safety.
Russian forward Fedor Smolov dressed in his national team kit during a match

Russian invasion of Ukraine: The sporting reaction 01.03.2022

The sporting world has punished Russia for the country's military operations in Ukraine. Drastic measures have been taken, with Russia set to miss the men's football World Cup.

FIFA, UEFA suspend Russian clubs, national teams from all competitions

FIFA, UEFA suspend Russian clubs, national teams from all competitions 28.02.2022

FIFA and UEFA have announced that Russian clubs and national teams are suspended in all their football competitions until further notice. This comes after Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic refused to play against Russia.
Everybody loves Freiburg: Vincenzo Grifo on Bundesliga overachievers

Everybody loves Freiburg: Vincenzo Grifo on Bundesliga overachievers 03.02.2022

A brace from Vincenzo Grifo led surprise package Freiburg to a 3-2 win over Wolfsburg and kept them within touching distance of the Champions League spots. Grifo is excelling in his second spell in his "second home."
Infantino: Change World Cup cycle so that 'Africans don't have to cross Mediterranean'

Infantino: Change World Cup cycle so that 'Africans don't have to cross Mediterranean' 26.01.2022

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has again spoken out in favor of a biennial World Cup to make global football less Eurocentric. In doing so, he appeared to link his plans to the humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean.
Show more articles