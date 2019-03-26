 200 years on, a Brothers Grimm fairy tale inspires great art | Arts | DW | 26.03.2019

Arts

200 years on, a Brothers Grimm fairy tale inspires great art

The Bremen Town Musicians is a universal tale of four neglected, itinerant animals who find work playing music in the harbor city. A story of the search for dignity, it has long inspired artworks now showing in Bremen.

  • two sculptures showing four animals standing on each other's back, one in the flesh, the other showing only skeletal remains (Maurizio Cattelan)

    'Animal uproar' on show in Bremen

    'Love Saves Life' (1995) & 'Love Lasts Forever' (1998)

    Two sculptures by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan illustrate the collective action of the Bremen Town Musicians to form a pyramid that causes a group of robbers to flee the scene. Employing an avowedly socialist ethic, Cattelan is primarily concerned with the idea that both creativity and friendship are symbiotic.

  • photos of a donkey, dog, cat and rooster (Galerie Barbara Weiss)

    'Animal uproar' on show in Bremen

    'One is missing' (2003)

    The artist Ayse Erkmen shot a total of 30,000 photos of donkeys, dogs, cats and roosters in Istanbul and then distributed them to passers-by in Bremen in 2003 for her "One is missing" project. Part of the Bremen exhibition "No one is an island," the work was designed to foster interactive participation in the themes surrounding the Bremen Town Musicians.

  • Five animals stacked on top of each other (Jeff Koons)

    'Animal uproar' on show in Bremen

    'Stacked' (1988)

    Five animals stacked on top of each other. Some see a still life in this work, others merchandise from a Disney cartoon. In fact, the sculpture is by US artist Jeff Koons, who seems to have been inspired by Bremen's animal rebels. These kitschy animals figurines originated in a carving workshop in South Tyrol, where religious icons such as saints are usually made.

  • a colorful illustration of four animals (Janosch film & medien AG, Berlin)

    'Animal uproar' on show in Bremen

    'Bremen Town Musicians' (2005)

    Janosch has long been one of Germany's most beloved children's book authors and illustrators, while books like "Oh wie schön ist Panama" ("Oh how beautiful is Panama") and "Post für den Tiger" ("Post for the Tiger") became a fixture in nurseries around the world. The author here reinterpreted the Brothers Grimm story of the colorful troupe of animals on their way to Bremen.

  • a pyramid of vehicles stacked on top of each other (Courtesy Maarten Vanden Eynde Mark)

    'Animal uproar' on show in Bremen

    'Pinpointing Progress' (2018)

    Like insect shells on a skewer, artist Maarten Vanden Eynde has stacked a pyramid of vehicles on top of each other outside the Kunsthalle Bremen, creating a figure reminiscent of the rebel Bremen Town Musicians. The vehicles, placed according to age, are all from Latvia. The country's capital, Riga, and the Hanseatic city of Bremen have been twin cities since 1985.

  • four fury animal mannequins piled on a podium (Gimhongsok; Courtesy Kukje Gallery, Seoul)

    'Animal uproar' on show in Bremen

    'The Bremen Town Musicians' (2006/2007)

    For this sculptural work, the South Korean artist Gimhongsok has piled fury mannequins representing the four Bremen town musicians on a podium. The animals appear to be crushing each other, a reflection of the precarious situation of the characters in the Brothers Grimm fairy tale. The Bremen exhibition celebrating the 200th anniversary of the story runs through September 1, 2019.

    Author: Katrin Schlömer (sb)


"There once was a man who had a donkey." So begins The Bremen Town Musicians, the fairy tale published by the Brothers Grimm in 1819 as part of their famous collection of stories.

This 200-year-old classic, with its underlying themes of poverty, migration and solidarity, has never lost its relevance, and has been a particular source of inspiration for artists over the years. Whether through children's books, plastic or paintings, artists have dived into the tale's deeper layers.

The Kunsthalle Bremen is now showing a selection of such artworks in the exhibition "Animal Uproar: 200 Years of the Bremen Town Musicians in Art, Kitsch and Society."

Ausstellung Tierischer Aufstand. 200 Jahre Bremer Stadtmusikanten in Kunst, Kitsch und Gesellschaft (Gimhongsok; Courtesy Kukje Gallery, Seoul)

South Korean artist Gimhongsok playfully reinterprets a timeless tale

Once upon a time

The tale of Bremen Town Musicians begins with an elderly donkey that, in the eyes of his owner, has grown too old and weak to be of any use and therefore should be killed. The donkey runs away and eventually meets a dog, a cat and a rooster that all face similar unhappy fates.

"Come along with us," they say to each newcomer. "You can find something better than death everywhere." The furry and feathery band-of-four decide to go to the northwest port city of Bremen and become musicians.

According to the Kunsthalle show's curator, Jennifer Smailes, the animals represent "a social utopia." In the fairy tale, she explains, they represent farmhands and household staff who are old, impoverished and no longer able to work and join together to form a strong collective. The story shows that strategic alliances are important to achieving goals, such as life with dignity, she adds.

Together, by standing on one another's backs, the four characters manage to scare off a group of robbers who don't know what the strange apparition is.

Read more10 Brothers Grimm fairy tales you should know

Art and fairy tales

The Bremen animals are funny and colorful, and so is the art that deals with their story. The animal-pyramid has particularly resonated with artists, and multiple exhibits in Bremen's Kunsthalle reflect this fascination.

One eye-catching work is on display outside the museum: "Pinpointing Progress" from the Belgian artist Maarten Vanden Eynde. It's a pyramid made of vehicles stacked on top of one another like the shells of insects on a skewer.

Inside, the pyramid theme is further interpreted in works by artists such as Italian Maurizio Cattelan, South Korean Gimhongsok, Briton Martin Creed, and America's Jeff Koons.

Ausstellung Tierischer Aufstand. 200 Jahre Bremer Stadtmusikanten in Kunst, Kitsch und Gesellschaft (Courtesy Maarten Vanden Eynde Mark)

Maarten Vanden Eynde's "Pinpointing Progress" from 2018

The Kunsthalle has gathered together a total of 300 objects for the exhibition, from artworks to souvenir kitsch and including the oldest statue of the Bremen Town Musicians, from the council wine tavern in the basement of city hall.

But it's another sculpture that is more famous internationally: a life-size animal pyramid in bronze by sculptor Gerhard Marck that has stood outside the city hall since 1953. Simple and straightforward, the sculpture draws tourists daily. Most of them take a moment to touch the donkey on the leg — it's supposed to bring good luck!

"Animal Uproar: 200 Years of the Bremen Town Musicians in Art, Kitsch and Society," is on display at the Kunsthalle Bremen through September 1.

  • Hansel and Gretel illustration (ullstein bild - allOver)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    Hansel and Gretel

    This story was recorded by Dortchen Wild, a storyteller who married Wilhelm Grimm. As it turns out, the theme of leaving children in the woods was quite popular in European folktales. A French story, "Le Petit Poucet" from 1967, starts out almost identically, while Madame d'Aulnoy's "Finette Cendron" mentions three princesses who get lost in the woods and find their way to an ogre's house.

  • Rumpelstiltskin film from 1985 (Imago/United Archives)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    Rumpelstiltskin

    A miller's daughter is locked in a castle and forced to spin straw into gold. Fortunately, Rumpelstiltskin comes to her rescue, spinning straw into gold in return for her valuables. In the end, it doesn't quite work out for Rumpelstiltskin, who suffers the unusual death of being "split in two." The famous name comes from the German word "Rumpelstiltz," a type of goblin found in German mythology.

  • Pied piper of Hamelin (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    The Pied Piper of Hamelin

    This sinister Grimm tale may be based on true events. A glass window in a church of Hamelin depicts a piper and has an inscription that states in 1284: "By a piper, clothed in many kinds of colors, 130 children born in Hamelin were seduced, and lost at the place of execution near the koppen." Even today, no one is sure why the children were taken away or what exactly happened that year.

  • Death's Messenger illustration (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    Death's Messenger

    Some Grimm fables are just too dark to be made into Disney classics. "Death's Messenger" tells the story of death, who appears as a person and is nursed back to life by a healthy man. Death promises to spare no one, but tells his savior that he will give him a heads-up before his final hour. Needless to say, death works in mysterious ways, and the youth doesn't quite get what he bargained for.

  • A memorial statue of the Grimm brothers in Kassel (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    The King of the Golden Mountain

    The Brothers Grimm are immortalized with this statue in Kassel. In their dark tale, a man makes a pact with an evil dwarf, promising to give up his son in exchange for riches. The outcast son goes on a series of harrowing adventures involving a snake, a princess and a magic ring. Atypically, nobody seems to have the redeeming qualities one would expect to find in a typical fairy tale protagonist.

  • The frog prince (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPhoto)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    The Frog Prince

    Girl meets frog, girl kisses frog, girl gets frog-turned-prince. We all know this famous amphibious story by the Brothers Grimm, but many may not know it also goes by the title "Iron Heinrich." First published in their 1812 edition of tales, this was the first work in their collection. Moral of the story? Never say never.

  • Walt Disney Snow White (2016 Disney Enterprises, Inc.)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

    German scholar Eckhard Sander revealed the story of the fair princess poisoned by her step-mother may have been based on the true story of Margarete von Waldeck, a German countess born to Philip IV in 1533. She fell in love with a Spanish prince, whom her parents disapproved of, then died at the age of 21 under mysterious circumstances. A poisoned apple, perhaps?

  • The Town Musicians of Bremen (lassedesignen/Fotolia)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    The Town Musicians of Bremen

    The misadventures of a donkey, dog, cat and rooster are memorialized in the German town of Bremen where visitors are greeted by a large bronze statue of the group of critters. The story may have arrived in Europe via India as early as 91 B.C. As the town's historical website points out, in India, musical animals were thought to exist at that time and could have provided inspiration for the tale.

  • Rapunzel (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hackenberg)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    Rapunzel

    The story of the long-haired princess has been a favorite for decades. Few know that Rapunzel is another word for a vegetable called a rampion, which has leaves like lettuce and roots like a radish. The English phrase "let your hair down" may have hailed from the story of this golden-haired maiden.

  • A still from Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    The Elves and the Shoemaker

    In this tale, a struggling, elderly cobbler is mysteriously aided by magical elves. Originally titled "Die Wichtelmänne," this tale has made numerous appearances in contemporary pop culture. In the Harry Potter series, for example, house elves like Dobby (pictured) look after human wizards and are never seen again once given clothing, just as in the Grimm story.

    Author: Sarah Hucal


