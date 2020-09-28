Visit the new DW website

Fairy tales

Fairy tales are short fantastical stories, sometimes with a moral in the end. And they're not just for kids.

When the author or origin is unknown, fairy tales are often referred to as folk tales, stories which were simply passed down from generation to generation, often orally. Famous fairy tales include those by the Brothers Grimm ("Cinderella," "Little Red Riding Hood") or the Danish poet Hans Christian Andersen ("The Emperor's New Clothes," "Princess and the Pea"). This is a collection of DW's content on fairy tales.

Schüler beim Deutschunterricht in einer 11. Klasse, aufgenommen am Mittwoch (17.10.2007) in der kasachischen Hauptstadt Astana. Die Schule ist Teil einer Bildungseinrichtung, in der die Kinder ab der zweiten Klasse bis zum Abitur in Deutsch unterrichtet werden. Foto: Peer Grimm dpa +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Some germane facts about the German language 28.09.2020

Over 15 million people worldwide currently learn German, a language undergoing change — both in meaning and grammar. Here are some interesting facts.
Schloss Lichtenstein, Honau, Schwäbische Alb, Baden-Württemberg, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

10 enchanting places in Germany 06.05.2019

Mystical landscapes and places, enchanted lakes and castles - Germany is considered the fairytale country. Here are ten enchanting places that are truly real.
06. Adolphe François Pannemaker (1822–1900) Rotkäppchen (nach Gustave Doré), 1862 Lithographie auf Velin Burg Wissem, Bilderbuchmuseum der Stadt Troisdorf

Wolves and humans, a difficult relationship 01.02.2019

In fairy tales and the arts, wolves are usually depicted as the bad guys, as an exhibition in Cologne shows. Wolf researcher Peter Sürth hopes that people's attitude towards the wild animals will change.

The wolf in myths and fairy tales 01.02.2019

In mythology and fairy tales, wolves are usually depicted as the bad guys: mean, crafty and out to kill. An exhibition at the Cologne Wallraf Richartz Museum presents the wolf in art.
Märchen Rotkäppchen und der böse Wolf. Little Red Riding Hood. history, historical, 1910s, 1920s, 20th century, archive, Carl Simon, exquisit collection, hand coloured glass slide, fairy tale, Grimm Brothers, legend, myth, wood, forest, girl, child, wolf, animal, predator, threatening UnitedArchives01479471 Fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood and the Evil Wolf Little Red Riding Hood History Historical 1910s 20th Century Archives Carl Simon exquisitely Collection Hand Coloured Glass Slide Fairy Tale Grimm Brothers Legend MYTH Wood Forest Girl Child Wolf Animal Predator threatening UnitedArchives01479471

5 German traditions listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage 26.06.2018

Across the world, UNESCO's Cultural Heritage list not only aims to protect monuments and buildings, but also customs and traditions. The latter end up on the so-called Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
Blick auf den Marktplatz von Fritzlar (Schwalm-Eder-Kreis) mit seinen umgebenden Fachwerkhäusern, aufgenommen am 06.11.2012. Rechts die Figur des Rolandsbrunnen. Foto: Uwe Zucchi .Kommunen; .Geografie; .Architektur; .Geschichte; .Denkmäler; .Wetter; .lhe; Fachwerk; Fachwerkhäuser; Himmel; Wolken; blau; Postcard; Roland; Schattenriss; Silhouette; architecture; blue; monuments; Monuments_and_Heritage_Sites; monument; half-timbered; geography; history; story; sky; heaven; local_authorities; local_authority; aerial_view; silhouette; weather; Weather:WEA; clouds

10 reasons to love Hesse 29.05.2018

Anyone traveling through Germany will not be able to avoid the state of Hesse. It covers all from the Brothers Grimm fairytale landscapes in the north to the banking metropolis of Frankfurt on the river Main.
27.08.2014 DW Projekt Zukunft Peter Wohlleben Forstwirt

Trees have sex, feel pain, says German forester 02.06.2017

Peter Wohlleben's bestselling book claims that trees can talk to one another and have relationships and social structures. A petition started by German academics is now circulating to denounce these "fairy tales."
Symbolbild, Buch, Junge, Bildung, Fahrrad, Freizeit Russia. Belgorod region. Tavrovsky rural settlement. The village Solomino. Boy on bike rides to school. Keine Weitergabe an Drittverwerter. © picture-alliance/dpa/N.Gyngazov

US NRA gun group rewrites children's fairy tales with firearms 27.03.2016

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has courted controversy by commissioning an author to rewrite classic children's stories, with guns. So far, two books have been published on the NRA's family outreach website.
Germany's Thomas Mueller (L) and teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger embrace as they celebrate their win against Argentina during their 2014 World Cup final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder (BRAZIL - Tags: SOCCER SPORT WORLD CUP)

Germany's World Cup win is a victory for reality over fairy tales 13.07.2014

It took 24 years for reunified Germany to win the World Cup. German football and the German national team changed enormously and unforeseeably during that time. And as Jefferson Chase points out, so did Germany itself.
ARCHIV - Verschiedene Ausgaben von Grimms Märchen liegen in den Räumen der Brüder Grimm-Gesellschaft auf dem Tisch (Foto vom 08.02.2011). Am 20. Dezember ist es genau 200 Jahre her, dass der erste Band der berühmten «Kinder- und Hausmärchen» der Brüder Wilhelm und Jacob Grimm erschienen ist. Foto: Uwe Zucchi/dpa (zu lhe-THEMENPAKET vom 06.12.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ pixel

My first fairytales 16.07.2013

Vanda’s childhood was not filled with toys but she could not get enough books, especially collections of fairy tales. Even today she can recall the names and beautiful illustrations.
1-G61-K1829-B (598565) 'Wilhelm (links) und Jakob Grimm' Grimm, Jacob; Germanist; (Hanau 4.1. 1785 - Berlin 20.9.1863) und sein Bruder Wilhelm Grimm; Germanist; (Hanau 24.2. 1786 - Berlin 16.12.1859). - 'Wilhelm (links) und Jakob Grimm'. - Lithographie, 1835, von Franz Hanf- stängl (1804-1877) nach Zeichnung, 1829, von Ludwig Emil Grimm (1790-1863). Spätere Kolorierung. E: 'Wilhelm (left) and Jacob Grimm' Grimm, Jacob; German author; Hanau 4.1. 1785 - Berlin 20.9.1863; and his brother Wilhelm Grimm; German author; Hanau 24.2.1786 - Berlin 16.12.1859. - 'Wilhelm (left) and Jacob Grimm'. - Lithograph, 1835, by Franz Hanfstängl (1804-1877) after drawing, 1829, by Ludwig Emil Grimm (1790-1863). Colourised at a later date. F: 'Wilhelm (là g.) et Jakob Grimm' Grimm, Jacob (Hanau 4.1.1785 - Berlin 20.9.1863) et son frère Wilhelm Grimm (Hanau 24.2. 1786 - Berlin 16.12.1859), linguistes, philologues et collecteurs de contes de langue allemande. - 'Wilhelm (là g.) et Jakob Grimm'. - Lithographie, 1835, de Franz Hanfst„ngl (1804-1877) d'ap. dessin, 1829, de Ludwig Emil Grimm (1790-1863). Coloriée ultérieurement.

The Brothers Grimm: Freaks or visionaries? 20.12.2012

The Brothers Grimm not only collected fairytales but also researched the German language and laid the foundations for modern-day German literature studies. Their ambition alienated them from many contemporaries.
bernhard Lauer, Leiter des Kasseler Brüder Grimm-Museums, hält den ersten Teil der zweiten Ausgabe der Kinder- und Hausmärchen der Brüder Grimm in den Händen (Archivfoto vom 08.06.2004). Die Kasseler Handexemplare der Kinder- und Hausmärchen der Brüder Grimm sind von der UNESCO zum Weltdokumentenerbe erklärt worden. Das teilten die Stadt Kassel und die UNESCO in Paris am Dienstag (21.06.2005) mit. Die Märchen der Brüder Grimm sind neben der Luther-Bibel das bekannteste und weltweit am meisten verbreitete Buch der deutschen Kulturgeschichte. Sie sind zugleich die erste systematische Zusammenfassung und wissenschaftliche Dokumentation der europäischen und orientalischen Märchentradition. Foto: Uwe Zucchi dpa/lhe (zu dpa 0452 vom 21.06.2005) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Quibbling Over Fairytale Scribblings 04.01.2008

Generations of young readers have severely decreased the resale value of children's books by writing in the margins. Some scribblings, however, are so precious that they get caught in the midst of a literary tug of war.
Kinder bekommen eine Gesichte im Kindergarten vorgelesen

Telling Tales to Combat Juvenile Violence 25.04.2006

Reports of teenage violence amongst immigrants that hit the headlines in March triggered a number of local initiatives to combat the problem, including one unusual project at a Berlin elementary school.
Die Aufnahme von 2002 zeigt eine Feder. ### Feather ## The photo taken 2002 shows a feather. # Foto: dpa

Karaoke Crook's Smash and Grab Raid Comes to a Grimm End 19.01.2006

Brothers Grimm fairytales are the staple of most German children's upbringing but one grown-up thief will be kicking himself that he didn't remember aspects of the story of Hansel and Gretel.
Brüder Grimm Denkmal in Hanau Brüder Jacob (1785-1863) und Wilhelm Grimm (1786-1859),

Germany's Fairy-Tale Evergreens Rise Again 27.09.2005

A new Hollywood movie about fairy-tale collectors Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm underscores the renewed attention the German philologists are receiving, even as their revered tales have never been forgotten.
