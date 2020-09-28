Fairy tales are short fantastical stories, sometimes with a moral in the end. And they're not just for kids.

When the author or origin is unknown, fairy tales are often referred to as folk tales, stories which were simply passed down from generation to generation, often orally. Famous fairy tales include those by the Brothers Grimm ("Cinderella," "Little Red Riding Hood") or the Danish poet Hans Christian Andersen ("The Emperor's New Clothes," "Princess and the Pea").