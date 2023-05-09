  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
World War II
Voters celebrate the election of Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe in 2018
Zimbabwe's last elections were held in 2018Image: Getty Images/D. Kitwood
PoliticsZimbabwe

Zimbabwe: Top court rejects bid to delay elections

Columbus Mahvunga in Harare
17 minutes ago

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party wanted a delimitation report declared invalid in a bid to delay elections until new voting boundaries had been reviewed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R5sp

Zimbabwe will go ahead and hold presidential and legislative elections between July and August, the country's Constitutional Court ruled. 

Zimbabwe's main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), had sought to have the elections delayed by having the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's (ZEC) delimitation report nullified. 

Douglas Mwonzora
MDC's president Douglas Mwonzora wants to delay elections until the deliting report is reviewedImage: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images

What is delimitation?

Delimitation is a process during which the country is divided into constituencies and wards for election purposes. 

When delimitation is unbalanced to favor a particular party, it is known as "gerrymandering" which can be used to manipulate election results.

The MDC was particularly concerned about the delimitation report released in February, which it said drew the electoral boundaries and precincts in a way that favored Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party. 

The opposition party took their concerns to the country's Constitutional Court, which rejected their application on the grounds that the MDC could not prove how fundamental rights were being violated and how the delimitation of constituencies affected those rights.

But the party's president, Douglas Mwonzora, told reporters that the court dismissed the application because it does not hold jurisdiction, and that the Constitutional Court had "made a political judgement."

'Country a laughingstock'

"It is an unfair judgement and we don't accept that judgement. The matter is not stopping here. We are going to continue with our struggle for democracy. We want free and fair elections in Zimbabwe. And there can never be free and fair elections where the delimitation report is so fundamentally flawed," Mwonzora told DW.

"This is a recipe for disaster for country. It makes our country a laughingstock."

The MDC was represented by Lovemore Madhuku, a law professor and constitutional lawyer.

"Our clients are very clear they want the delimitation report attended to by a court and a declaration of invalidity made and for that reason they then have to go to the High Court," Madhuku said.

"So, if they want to fight legally, they will have to go to a court that will issue a declaration of invalidity." 

The ZEC is yet to respond to a request for comment from DW.

Portrait of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will stand for reelectionImage: Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto/picture alliance

President intolerant of dissent

Controversies and accounts of irregularities have marred Zimbabwe's recent elections.

Incumbent leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa, came to power in 2017 after a military coup ousted longtime president Robert Mugabe.

While Zimbabweans initially welcomed the putsch and Mnangagwa's promise of democratic reforms, rights groups have recently accused him of being as oppressive as Mugabe.

Amnesty International and other rights groups said the arrest and pretrial detention of 50-year-old MDC parliamentarian Job Sikhala and other activists — along with the banning of some political meetings — suggest that Mnangagwa is willing to use the justice system against his political opponents.

The dates for Zimbabwe's polls have yet to be announced.

This article has been adapted from a radio report that was originally broadcast on DW's daily radio show, AfricaLink.

Additional reporting by Columbus Mavhunga

Edited by Keith Walker and Cai Nebe

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A young girl holds a placard with the name of Zimbabwean main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa during his rally in Harare.

Zimbabwe gears up for 2023 election amid economic woes

Zimbabwe gears up for 2023 election amid economic woes

Zimbabweans are experiencing an economic crisis exacerbated by hyperinflation. Analysts say the outcome of the 2023 election is unlikely to bring relief.
PoliticsDecember 30, 2022

Zimbabwe: Conviction and sentencing of opposition leader is a travesty and adds to a growing crackdown on peaceful dissent.

www.amnesty.org
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A black SUV carring Imran Khan

Former Pakistani PM Khan detained by security officials

Politics51 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Modernizing tribal patterns and prints

Modernizing tribal patterns and prints

Design2 hours ago05:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Conflicts2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A colorized black and white photo of a group of people, in Nazi uniforms and civilian clothing, standing around a bonfire.

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

Literature2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man and a woman laying down flowers

Unity replacing victory: Ukraine's new holidays on May 8, 9

Unity replacing victory: Ukraine's new holidays on May 8, 9

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Campaign posters with photos of Turkey's presidential candidates, Kemal Kilicdaroglu (L) and Recep Tayyip Erdogan

What kind of Turkey do young people want?

What kind of Turkey do young people want?

Politics7 hours ago05:12 min
More from Middle East

North America

A smoke column rises from wildfire

Canada: Wildfires and floods

Canada: Wildfires and floods

Nature and Environment6 hours ago8 images
More from North America

Latin America

teacher with students

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

Conflicts20 hours ago02:51 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage