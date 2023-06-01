  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Moldova
Freedom of SpeechZimbabwe

Zimbabwe outlaws criticism of government ahead of elections

17 minutes ago

The "Patriotic Bill" criminalizes comments that damage "the national interest of Zimbabwe." The move comes just months before the next election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4S4A7
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa gestures as he speaks at a ceremony
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling ZANU-PF party are looking to secure another term in the upcoming electionsImage: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images

Lawmakers in Zimbabwe passed a controversial bill late on Wednesday that outlaws criticism of the country's government.

The bill, which is due to be signed into law soon by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has sparked fears of a potential crackdown on dissent. 

The bill was passed just hours after the government announced that parliamentary and presidential elections will be held on August 23 this year, with Mnangagwa seeking to secure a second term.

What is the 'Patriotic Bill?'

Much of the outcry over the so-called "Patriotic Bill" stems from one clause that criminalizes acts that damage "the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe."

In severe cases, those found guilty could face up to 20 years in prison, news agency AFP reported.

Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party have defended the bill, saying it encourages the country's over 15 million inhabitants to be "patriotic."

"This bill is not meant to curtail the existence of political parties but it is there to encourage the people of Zimbabwe to love their country and stop denouncing it," ZANU-PF lawmaker Joseph Chinotimba told Parliament.

A polling offical marks a voters with indelible ink during a by-election at a polling station in March in Mbizo township, Zimbabwe
The new bill that criminalizes actions deemed unpatriotic comes as Zimbabwe prepares to head to the polls in AugustImage: Zinyange Auntony/AFP/Getty Images

How has the opposition reacted?

Rights groups, activists and opposition politicians sounded the alarm over the bill's passage, saying it aims to ban any criticism of the government in the Southern African nation.

They warn that the clause will be used to punish civil society organizations, citizens and political parties that oppose the ZANU-PF party.

"Free speech is now dead," journalist and activist Hopewell Chin'ono wrote on Twitter, adding it was "a very sad day for Zimbabwe."

A spokesperson for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) described the bill as "dangerous."

"ZANU-PF has reduced our great nation into an outpost of tyranny," CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere told Reuters news agency.

What happens next?

Now that the bill has been passed by Zimbabwe's lower house, the National Assembly, it will go to the Senate for approval.

President Mnangagwa is expected to then sign it into law.

The 80-year-old leader replaced Zimbabwe's strongman ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017 following a military-led coup.

His primary challenger is the head of the CCC, Nelson Chamisa. The 45-year-old is a lawyer and a pastor, who narrowly lost to Mnangagwa in elections in 2018.

Rights groups are bracing for the impact of the new bill to hit as campaigning intensifies ahead of elections this August.

"This bill is the most draconian law that we have seen in Zimbabwe," the head of the Human Rights NGO Forum, Musa Kika told AFP.

rs/dj (AFP, Reuters)

Zimbabwe marks Independence Day

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Close-up of the hands of an exiled Zimbabwean national holding his passport

Visa deadline looms for Zimbabweans in South Africa

Visa deadline looms for Zimbabweans in South Africa

Should they fail with a court challenge to secure their continuous stay in South Africa, thousands of Zimbabwean nationals could be forced to leave the country. Many don't want to return home and start all over again.
Migration21 hours ago
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during an event at the Robert International airport in Harare

Zimbabwe frees over 4,000 prisoners from cramped jails

Zimbabwe frees over 4,000 prisoners from cramped jails

A total of 4,270 inmates would be let out of Zimbabwe's prisons over the weekend thanks to a pardon from President Emmerson Mnangagwa. It comes ahead of general elections later this year.
Law and JusticeMay 19, 2023
Tsitsi Dangarembga

Zimbabwe: Activist Tsitsi Dangarembga vows to appeal conviction

Zimbabwe: Activist Tsitsi Dangarembga vows to appeal conviction

Zimbabwe's prominent author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga's conviction on charges of participating in a public gathering with intent to cause public violence is an attack on freedoms, human rights defenders say.
Human RightsSeptember 30, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Local residents react near the body of a person killed in a Russian missile strike, at the compound of a municipal clinic

Ukraine updates: 3 killed in Russian strike on Kyiv

Conflicts9 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Close-up of the hands of an exiled Zimbabwean national holding his passport

Visa deadline looms for Zimbabweans in South Africa

Visa deadline looms for Zimbabweans in South Africa

Migration21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Sixteen-year-old Sunny Kumar and his young friend Phool Singh jump from a bridge into the sludge of the Yamuna River to dive for coins.

Children dive for coins in India's toxic rivers

Children dive for coins in India's toxic rivers

Society2 hours ago03:02 min
More from Asia

Germany

Children bending over their books on the floor, shown in the exhibition "Ernest Cole: House of Bondage" at The Cube in Eschborn.

Apartheid chronicler Ernest Cole's photos on show in Germany

Apartheid chronicler Ernest Cole's photos on show in Germany

Culture8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two women speak to a crowd holding EU and Moldovan flags

EU hopeful Moldova hosts European leaders in strategy summit

EU hopeful Moldova hosts European leaders in strategy summit

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrian refugees walk as they carry containers at an informal tented settlement in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon.

Lebanon: Devastating crackdown on Syrian refugees

Lebanon: Devastating crackdown on Syrian refugees

PoliticsMay 31, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden holds a microchip

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

TechnologyMay 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A gigantic coal mining vehicle in La Guarija, Colombia

Glencore a big winner of Germany's Colombian coal binge

Glencore a big winner of Germany's Colombian coal binge

BusinessMay 31, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage