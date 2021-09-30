A French fashion designer raised in Algeria, Yves St. Laurent (1936-2008) made a name for himself with this eponymous line of high-end clothing.

Newly arrived in Paris from his home in Algeria, Yves Saint Laurent took the French fashion world by storm after winning the International Wool Secretariat Fashion Design Competition in 1954. The haute couture designer changed the way women dressed after his designs for form-fitting pantsuits hit the runway. The designer' peak came in the 1970s, as chronicled in Alicia Drake's book, "The Beautiful Fall: Fashion, Genius and Glorious Excess in 1970s Paris." He continued as head of his eponymous label until his death in 2008. His work has influenced most fashion designers working today, including Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Ralph Lauren, all citing him as inspiration.