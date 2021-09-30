Visit the new DW website

Yves Saint Laurent

A French fashion designer raised in Algeria, Yves St. Laurent (1936-2008) made a name for himself with this eponymous line of high-end clothing.

Newly arrived in Paris from his home in Algeria, Yves Saint Laurent took the French fashion world by storm after winning the International Wool Secretariat Fashion Design Competition in 1954. The haute couture designer changed the way women dressed after his designs for form-fitting pantsuits hit the runway. The designer' peak came in the 1970s, as chronicled in Alicia Drake's book, "The Beautiful Fall: Fashion, Genius and Glorious Excess in 1970s Paris." He continued as head of his eponymous label until his death in 2008. His work has influenced most fashion designers working today, including Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Ralph Lauren, all citing him as inspiration.

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Paris Fashion Week is back live 30.09.2021

After a year of online events due to COVID, Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, with shows by renowned houses such as Dior and YSL — and plenty of stars.
Caption: The work table that belonged to Saint Laurent since 1962 still bears his personal objects like sketches, fabric swatches, embroidery samples, and photos evoking the atmosphere that inspired him during the preparation of a collection. Photo: © DR

Yves Saint Laurent: Purveyor of timeless style 01.08.2021

Gender fluidity, pop art and diversity on the catwalk were hallmarks of the works and shows of the late French designer who would have turned 85 on August 1.
Peeking into designer Yves Saint Laurent's world 02.10.2017

As two museums celebrating the career of Yves Saint Laurent open, DW explores the great couturier's rivalry with another larger-than-life icon of fashion, the German designer Karl Lagerfeld.
Caption: Saint Laurent found inspiration in a variety of sources: art, literature, theater, and music. He was also known for designing dresses with influences from Africa, Russia, Spain, China, and India. Photo: © DR

Yves Saint Laurent museum opens in Paris 02.10.2017

The famous designer spent nearly 30 years working in his Parisian studio. Yves Saint-Laurent's couture house is now opening to the public, providing insight into his influences and how he worked.

Photographing living rooms 24.04.2017

French photographer Dominique Nabokov photographs the living rooms of famous personalities such as Gérard Depardieu and David Chipperfield. The spaces - always void of people - reflect their owners' lifestyles. 

Karl Lagerfeld's ice world 10.03.2010

German designer Karl Lagerfeld set his new Chanel collection in the Arctic. The fashion icon often arranges elaborate scenes to display his creations: This time Paris Fashion Week was transformed into a winter paradise.
PARIS, Feb. 21, 2009 ) -- A photographer takes a picture of the Chinese bronze rat head and rabbit head sculptures displayed on the preview of the auction of Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Berge's art collection at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Feb. 21, 2009. Chinese lawyers have filed a motion to a French court seeking an injunction to stop auction house Christie's putting two bronze relics looted from China under the hammer, lawyers said Friday. The two relics, a bronze rat head and a bronze rabbit head, were looted from China's imperial summer resort Yuanmingyuan when it was burnt down by Anglo-French allied forces during the Second Opium War in 1860. Zhang Yuwei)

Saint Laurent Art Collection Breaks World's Sales Records 24.02.2009

The world may be sinking into a recession, but lovers of modern art outdid themselves in bidding for artworks from the collection of late couturier Yves Saint Laurent, which went on the auction block on Monday in Paris.
** FILE ** French legendary fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent announces his retirement from the world of haute couture, Jan. 7, 2002 in Paris. Yves Saint Laurent will turn 70 on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2006. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere) ** ZU KORR **

Couturier Yves Saint Laurent Dead at 71 02.06.2008

French couture designer Yves Saint Laurent, considered one of the most important figures in fashion history, died Sunday, June 1, in Paris.
French legendary fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent , who popularized pantsuits for women and introduced the daring see-through blouse, announces his retirement from the world of haute couture, Monday Jan. 7, 2002 in Paris. Saint Laurent, 65, said he is closing the haute couture fashion house he started 40 years ago.

End of an Era in European Fashion 24.01.2002

The retirement of fashion guru Yves Saint Laurent brings an end to an era in French fashion. His retreat has led to a debate of the future of Haute Couture.