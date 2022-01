Bolero jacket à la Picasso

Musée Picasso is one of the museums participating in the tribute to Yves Saint Laurent. This bolero jacket quotes Picasso's portrait of Nusch Eluard. "I believe that the work of a fashion designer is very similar to that of an artist. In fact, I have always been inspired by the works of contemporary painters: Picasso, Matisse, Mondrian," Saint Laurent once said in an interview.