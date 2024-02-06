Yemen's Houthis claim attack on UK-owned ship in Red Sea

The Barbados-flagged Morning Tide managed evasive maneuvers and continued its journey. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels also said they had fired at a US-owned ship.

A British-owned cargo ship suffered minor damage in a drone attack off Yemen in the Red Sea, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and security firm Ambrey on Tuesday.

The attack occurred 57 nautical miles west of Hodeida, Yemen, with the Barbados-flagged ship incurring slight damage to the bridge windows from a projectile, the UKMTO said, adding that there had been no injuries reported.

A small vessel had been near the ship before the attack, the UKMTO said.

Despite the incident, the ship managed evasive maneuvers and continued its journey.

Houthi rebels claim attack

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels issued a statement saying they had launched two separate attacks.

"The first attack targeted the American ship Star Nasia, while the other targeted the British ship Morning Tide," a spokesman said.

Last month the US redesignated the Houthis as a global terrorist organization.

The militant group has targeted vessels in the Red Sea over Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas which is also listed as a terrorist organization by the US, the EU and other governments.

The attacks have disrupted global shipping, compelling companies to opt for longer, costlier detours around southern Africa.



The US and UK have responded to the threats by targeting Houthi facilities in Yemen to secure maritime routes and deter further aggression.



ss/jsi (AFP, Reuters)