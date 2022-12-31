World welcomes New Year 2023 — live updates

The New Year's Eve is a time of hope — and countries around the globe are celebrating in hopes of a better time, despite the war in Europe and the still lingering COVID pandemic. Follow our live ticker here.

Revelers ready for parties with no COVID restrictions

Germany's Olaf Scholz said the war in Ukraine was a test, and called for greater unity in his New Year message

Natural disasters and conflict will mean muted celebrations in parts of the world

Fireworks displays will be held in some parts for the first time since 2019

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time.

11:00 The island nations of Samoa and New Zealand celebrated as they counted down to 2023.

An hour earlier, the Line Islands in the Kiribati atoll were among the first places on the planet to welcome the new year.

Nearby Australia is planning a night to remember with more than a million people expected to gather at Sydney's harbor area.

"We have had a couple of fairly difficult years; we're absolutely delighted this year to be able to welcome people back," city producer of major events, Stephen Gilby told The Sydney Morning Herald.

