  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Coronavirus
Wooden cubes with the inscription 2023
Countries around the world are welcoming the new year among global challengesImage: Bihlmayerfotografie/IMAGO
SocietyGlobal issues

World welcomes New Year 2023 — live updates

31 minutes ago

The New Year's Eve is a time of hope — and countries around the globe are celebrating in hopes of a better time, despite the war in Europe and the still lingering COVID pandemic. Follow our live ticker here.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lb0o
  • Revelers ready for parties with no COVID restrictions 
  • Germany's Olaf Scholz said the war in Ukraine was a test, and called for greater unity in his New Year message
  • Natural disasters and conflict will mean muted celebrations in parts of the world
  • Fireworks displays will be held in some parts for the first time since 2019

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time.

11:00 The island nations of Samoa and New Zealand celebrated as they counted down to 2023.

An hour earlier, the Line Islands in the Kiribati atoll were among the first places on the planet to welcome the new year.

Nearby Australia is planning a night to remember with more than a million people expected to gather at Sydney's harbor area.

"We have had a couple of fairly difficult years; we're absolutely delighted this year to be able to welcome people back," city producer of major events, Stephen Gilby told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Refresh the page for live updates.

kb/dj (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pope Benedict XVI at his final general audience before retirement

Benedict XVI shocked the Catholic Church

Religion1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Christian man from the Primitive Church of the Lord, sings during a Sunday service in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

Religion3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and European Council President Charles Michel attend the European Union EU and the Association of South-East Asian Nations ASEAN summit in Brussels

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

PoliticsDecember 30, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Scholz urges unity in New Year's Eve address

Germany's Scholz urges unity in New Year's Eve address

Politics9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Vivienne Westwood verabschiedet sich aus Berlin

Fashion icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

Fashion icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

Culture24 hours ago01:53 min
More from Europe

Middle East

The German team covered their mouths before a game in Qatar.

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

OffbeatDecember 29, 202201:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Fußballegende Pele (Brasilien)

Netflix documentary director remembers Pele

Netflix documentary director remembers Pele

SoccerDecember 30, 202203:52 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage