World Cup live: Uruguay vs. France

Refresh the page for live updates. All time in CEST (GMT +2)

45' Two massive moments in the space for four minutes there. Both have gone France's way. Two added minutes.

44' HUGE SAVE LLORIS! A world class ave by Hugo Lloris keeps France in front. Caceres thought his header was heading for the bottom corner but the Tottenham keeper pulls off arguably the ave of the tournament so far, clawing away deep to his right.

42' Uruguay looking for a quick response, but Nandez's strike from distance is bread and butter for Lloris.

40' GOAL! Uruguay 0-1 France — A brilliant header by Varane puts France ahead! Griezmann's free-kick is perfect and Varane, running diagonally across the box untracked, glances it into the bottom corner. Outstanding by the Real Madrid man.

38' A frankly nasty tackle by Bentacur on Tolisso. A needless, overly aggressive hack on the Bayern Munich midfielder and Bentacur is straight into the book.

36' Best chance so far as Suarez crosses into the box from the right. Pavard makes the clearing header, but Stuani forces it back into the area, and Vecino's volley is straight at Lloris.

35' Good play from Pogba to pick out the run of Mbappe down the right side, but the teenager was way too fast for his teammates and his cross finds nobody in the middle.

A helpless Edinson Cavani watches on. The injured Uruguay striker missing out today.

33' A deserved yellow for Hernandez, who lets Nandez sneak past him and halts him with a tug that is so forceful that Nandez needs to replace his ripped shirt!

32' Kante looks to have sent a nice ball through to Mbappe, but it hits the ref.

30' France getting jeered for their first real period of possession in the game. It's been quite passive from the French thus far.

28' Pogba's early cross from the right is seeking Giroud, but Muslera is alert to it and comes out to claim positively.

26' Mbappe's pace momentarily gets him beyond Laxalt, but the Genoa defender recovers well — at the expense of a corner.But it's a corner France are unable to capitalize on.

23' Deep inside his own half, Pavard goes down on the touchline after getting caught by a late barge from Suarez. It's that kind of game, folks.

20' Nice interchange involving Griezmann, Pogba and Giroud, but the final ball by Griezmann is intercepted.

18' Pogba gets a sight at goal 35 meters out and lets fly... the less said about the execution the better. High, wide and ugly.

16' France feeling their way into this now, but it's been a quiet — dare I say dull — start to this one.

15' Chance for Mbappe as the ball is flicked on to him in the box, but Mbappe's header was too high and he should have got that on target at least.

It's been a scrappy start in Nizhny Novgorod.

14' Lloris makes an important punch on the edge of his six yard box after a corner was nodded towards the France goal by Gimenez.

12' Umtiti late on his Barcelona teammate Suarez. This game already shaping up to be a scrappy war of attrition.

10' Hernandez is caught late by Stuani and Nadez falls on top of him. All a bit silly. France get the free-kick in a dangerous area on the left... but Griezmann' ball in finds the head of Varane but the Real Madrid defender can't keep his header on target.

7' Stuani get into a good position on the right but his shot drifts away from Lloris's far post and eventually goes out for a throw. A nice break by Uruguay again though.

5' Uruguay the team seeing more of the ball in the opening stages.

3' The French defense is tested early on as Laxalt cuts inside Pavard and his cross flashes across the face of the France goal.

1' KICK OFF. We're underway in Nizhny Novgorod, a city famous for being the childhood home of one of the world's best known Russian writers, Maxim Gorky. I bet you didn't know that.

15:55

The two captains, Hugo Lloris and Diego Godin, lead the players out of the tunnel and onto the field. Not long now...

15:50

Here's how they line up...

Uruguay: Muslera, Caceres, Gimenez, Godin, Laxalt, Nandez, Torreira, Vecino, Bentancur, Suarez, Stuani.

Subs: Campana, Varela, Sanchez, Rodriguez, De Arrascaeta, Gaston Silva, Maxi Pereira, Gomez, Coates, Urreta, Martin Silva.

France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Lucas, Pogba, Kante, Mbappe, Griezmann, Tolisso, Giroud.

Subs: Mandanda, Kimpembe, Lemar, Dembele, Nzonzi, Rami, Fekir, Sidibe, Thauvin, Mendy, Areola.

15:45

Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of the first World Cup quarter-final, between Uruguay and France. It promises to be a classic with an array of world class talent on show, but Uruguay are without striker Edinson Cavani.