World Cup: Colombia floor Germany with last-gasp winner

Colombia produced a shock 2-1 victory over Germany at the Women's World Cup. A moment of class by teenager Linda Caicedo and a late, late winner by Manuela Vanegas left Germany beaten in Sydney.

A 97th-minute header by Manuela Vanegas secured a famous win for Colombia over Germany as the South Americans took control of Group H at the Women's World Cup.

World number two Germany had been on top in the first half but couldn’t capitalize on their superiority, spurning the chances they created.

Up stepped Colombia's 18-year-old Linda Caicedo. The fleet-footed Real Madrid forward cut in from the left, jinking between Svenja Huth and Sara Däbritz, and arrowed an unstoppable drive into the opposite top corner, flying past the outstretched Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

Colombia's Linda Caicedo has now scored twice at the World Cup. Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

It was sensational strike that underlined Caicedo's status as one of the game's rising stars but it wasn't to be the winning goal. Germany's Lena Oberdorf was brought down in the box by a rash foul by Colombian keeper Catalina Perez – and Germany captain Alexandra Popp converted the resulting penalty to seemingly secure a precious point.

But Vanegas had other ideas, dashing German hopes with a free header in injury time to secure maximum points for Colombia, who now sit top of the group with maximum points.

Germany must beat pointless South Korea in the final game of the group on August 3 to be certain of advancing to the knockout phase.

