World Cup 2022: Onana suspension sends Cameroon into crisis

The suspension of first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana for 'disciplinary reasons' has reverberated around the squad. Cameroon secured a point against Serbia in Onana's absence, but must beat Brazil to progress.

Cameroon and World Cup crises tend to go hand-in-hand. Coach Rigobert Song was forced to spend more time talking about the suspension of first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana than the crucial 3-3 draw with Serbia that kept their hopes alive in Qatar.

The Indomitable Lions camp has had to deal with the departure of Onana, who is reported to have criticized the coach's tactical plan and a teammate on the team's WhatsApp group.

Onana, formerly of Ajax and currently at Inter Milan, is said to prefer being a 'sweeper keeper' while the coach was in favor of the more orthodox goalkeeping style of Devis Epassy. Threatened with a spell on the bench, Onana packed his bags and left the Cameroon training camp.

'Full support' for Song

In a statement, Cameroon's football federation (Fecafoot), now led by Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o, said that "following Song's decision, Onana has been temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons."

Fecafoot expressed its "full support" for Song, whose decision it says is "aimed at preserving discipline, solidarity, complementarity and cohesion with the national team."

Song himself stood firmly by his decision. He said: "I had to take care of it before it affected the entire squad. But there's room for him to return if he still wants to."

As a former player who led his fair share of revolts in the Cameroon camp, Song's action seems to have calmed the team ahead of their final game with Brazil, who the African side will need to beat and hope Switzerland don't beat Serbia. It is an almost impossible scenario.

Rigobert Song has 137 caps for Cameroon and has been the nation's coach since February 2022. Image: Xia Yifang/Xinhua/IMAGO

A history of crises

In 2014, when Cameroon last played at the World Cup, another crisis engulfed the team — this time before their plane had even taken off for Rio de Janeiro. The dispute, over bonuses, was only resolved by the players refusing to fly to Brazil until the Cameroonian Football Federation paid all due bonuses ahead of the trip.

Then they plunged the depths when players Benoit Assou-Ekotto and Benjamin Moukandjo had a falling out on the field during a loss to Croatia, with accusations of match fixing later shrouding that game.

There were also camp bonus issues in 2006 and 2002, so Song is hoping that his quick decision over Onana will nip the issue in the bud ahead of a must-win game: "We have a tournament to play and we must focus on it," Song said.

Onana's departure meant back-up goalkeeper Epassy had to fill the gloves of Onana, and Epassy's sixth cap may have seen him concede three goals, but his saves against a lively Serbia have also kept Cameroon in the tournament.

"It was a dream, every player wants to play at the World Cup," Epassy said. "Yesterday I didn't play, today I played, tomorrow I don't know but I have to be ready when my chance comes. I spoke to the coach last night and he told me maybe I would play today, and I gave everything."

Bayern Munich striker Choupo-Moting scored Cameroon's vital equalizer against Serbia. Image: Isaac Ortiz/Agencia MexSport/IMAGO

Cameroon need miracle against Brazil

The introduction of substitute Vincent Aboubakar was what really turned the game on its head as the striker scored one and provided an assist for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to make it 3-3.

Cameroon now need to muster a win against arguably the strongest team in the tournament and will be hoping for a better result than their previous meeting in 2014, which ended 4-1 to Brazil.

"That was another time, this game will be a different game with new players and a different mentality, and we will show that we can give everything for our flag, the green, red and yellow. We will give everything," said Epassy.