World Chess Championship: Magnus Carlsen retains title after tiebreakers

After 13 games and nearly 50 hours of play, the deadlock at the 2018 World Chess Championship was finally broken when Magnus Carlsen ground out a victory in the opening tiebreaker, forcing challenger Fabiano Caruana to resign after 55 moves.

A little over two hours and two wins later, Carlsen was able to shake hands on a fourth world title, one that had appeared in doubt at several points during a string of tactical battles stretching back to November 9.

Wednesday's rapid-fire clashes stood in stark contrast to the run of draws played out in their original 12-match series and the Norwegian managed to maintain an impressive level throughout to see off his American rival and increase his claim to be the best player of all time.

"Carlsen's consistent level of play in rapid chess is phenomenal," legendary chess player Garry Kasparov tweeted during the match.

"We all play worse as we play faster and faster, but his ratio may be the smallest ever, perhaps only a 15% drop off. Huge advantage in this format."

Despite struggling late on Wednesday, Caruana has impressed many onlookers over the series and the yoga-loving player was the first US contender for the championship since Bobby Fischer beat the Soviet Union's Boris Spassky at height of the Cold War in 1972. At 26-years-old he seems almost certain to challenge again.

But for now, despite a few wobbles, the title stays with Carlsen. For two more years at least.

Chess: the game of kings and artists Pastime of the stars American Western actor John Wayne (right) was an enthusiastic chess player. German film diva Marlene Dietrich (left) is said to have always traveled with a huge chess board. The board game was particularly popular among Hollywood stars in the 1930s to 1950s. Dietrich and Wayne are pictured here in 1942 on the set of the film "Pittsburgh."

Chess: the game of kings and artists Chess in Casablanca Humphrey Bogart, as café owner Rick Blaine (left), sits intently at the chess board. The classic scene in "Casablanca" (1942) remains unforgettable. Bogart was an avid chess player off camera as well. He got lessons from US chess champ Herman Steiner.

Chess: the game of kings and artists Brecht at the board German poet and director Bertolt Brecht, pictured here around 1942, regularly played chess. After fleeing the Nazis, he lived in exile in Denmark. During the summers of 1934, 1936 and 1938, he was visited by his friend Walter Benjamin, who was living in exile in Paris, and the two would duel each other at the checkered board together every day.

Chess: the game of kings and artists Think before you move Chess is not only popular in films, but also in comics — like this edition of Lucky Luke. The Western hero drawn by Belgian cartoonist Morris is famous for drawing his pistol faster than his own shadow can. But speed isn't necessarily an advantage when it comes to playing chess.

Chess: the game of kings and artists Chess for a good cause British musician Sting, founder of the band Police, went up against Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov in New York in 2000. Their match was even broadcast on Times Square. The duel was a charity meant to raise money for a rain forest protection organization that Sting had supported. Author: Klaudia Prevezanos (kbm)



