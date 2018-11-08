 Carlsen vs Caruana World Chess Championship: Stars who are chess nerds | Lifestyle | DW | 08.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Lifestyle

Carlsen vs Caruana World Chess Championship: Stars who are chess nerds

As chess world champion Magnus Carlsen defends his title against Fabiano Caruana in London, here are a few celebrities, from Bob Dylan to Marlene Dietrich, who could join them in a game.

  • Marlene Dietrich and John Wayne playing chess in 1942 (Photo: picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Pastime of the stars

    American Western actor John Wayne (right) was an enthusiastic chess player. German film diva Marlene Dietrich (left) is said to have always traveled with a huge chess board. The board game was particularly popular among Hollywood stars in the 1930s to 1950s. Dietrich and Wayne are pictured here in 1942 on the set of the film "Pittsburgh."

  • Scene from 'Casablanca': Humphrey Bogart (left) plays chess, Peter Lorre sits next to him (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Chess in Casablanca

    Humphrey Bogart, as café owner Rick Blaine (left), sits intently at the chess board. The classic scene in "Casablanca" (1942) remains unforgettable. Bogart was an avid chess player off camera as well. He got lessons from US chess champ Herman Steiner.

  • Bertolt Brecht playing chess around 1942 (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Brecht at the board

    German poet and director Bertolt Brecht, pictured here around 1942, regularly played chess. After fleeing the Nazis, he lived in exile in Denmark. During the summers of 1934, 1936 and 1938, he was visited by his friend Walter Benjamin, who was living in exile in Paris, and the two would duel each other at the checkered board together every day.

  • Lucky Luke (left) plays chess with his horse (Photo: picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Think before you move

    Chess is not only popular in films, but also in comics — like this edition of Lucky Luke. The Western hero drawn by Belgian cartoonist Morris is famous for drawing his pistol faster than his own shadow can. But speed isn't necessarily an advantage when it comes to playing chess.

  • Garry Kasparow (left) plays chess against Sting in 2000 in New York (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Chess for a good cause

    British musician Sting, founder of the band Police, went up against Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov in New York in 2000. Their match was even broadcast on Times Square. The duel was a charity meant to raise money for a rain forest protection organization that Sting had supported.

    Author: Klaudia Prevezanos (kbm)


  • Marlene Dietrich and John Wayne playing chess in 1942 (Photo: picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Pastime of the stars

    American Western actor John Wayne (right) was an enthusiastic chess player. German film diva Marlene Dietrich (left) is said to have always traveled with a huge chess board. The board game was particularly popular among Hollywood stars in the 1930s to 1950s. Dietrich and Wayne are pictured here in 1942 on the set of the film "Pittsburgh."

  • Scene from 'Casablanca': Humphrey Bogart (left) plays chess, Peter Lorre sits next to him (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Chess in Casablanca

    Humphrey Bogart, as café owner Rick Blaine (left), sits intently at the chess board. The classic scene in "Casablanca" (1942) remains unforgettable. Bogart was an avid chess player off camera as well. He got lessons from US chess champ Herman Steiner.

  • Bertolt Brecht playing chess around 1942 (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Brecht at the board

    German poet and director Bertolt Brecht, pictured here around 1942, regularly played chess. After fleeing the Nazis, he lived in exile in Denmark. During the summers of 1934, 1936 and 1938, he was visited by his friend Walter Benjamin, who was living in exile in Paris, and the two would duel each other at the checkered board together every day.

  • Lucky Luke (left) plays chess with his horse (Photo: picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Think before you move

    Chess is not only popular in films, but also in comics — like this edition of Lucky Luke. The Western hero drawn by Belgian cartoonist Morris is famous for drawing his pistol faster than his own shadow can. But speed isn't necessarily an advantage when it comes to playing chess.

  • Garry Kasparow (left) plays chess against Sting in 2000 in New York (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Chess for a good cause

    British musician Sting, founder of the band Police, went up against Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov in New York in 2000. Their match was even broadcast on Times Square. The duel was a charity meant to raise money for a rain forest protection organization that Sting had supported.

    Author: Klaudia Prevezanos (kbm)


It was a surprise that the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature went to Bob Dylan, because he's seen more as a musician than a writer. But the man has even more talents — including at the chess board.

In Hollywood in the 1930s to 1950s, chess was a common pastime among actors. The game was played by Humphrey Bogart as Rick Blaine in the classic film"Casablanca," but it was also enjoyed behind the scenes. The actors would relax their bodies during their long breaks, while other scenes were being shot, by exercising their brains.

James Dean, Charlie Chaplin, John Wayne, Marlon Brando, Katharine Hepburn, Bette Davis, and Marlene Dietrich were all known as chess buffs — though the list could go on forever.

American chess expert Herman Steiner founded the Steiner Chess Club in Los Angeles, which welcomed many stars and was later renamed as the Hollywood Chess Group.

Bogart was considered the most ambitious player, and his wife Lauren Bacall was also a regular in the club.

Marcel Duchamp of France and Max Ernst of Germany were among the artists who played chess the most. Duchamp developed new figures for the game and was considered one of the best players in his country.

He regularly challenged US artist Man Ray and composer John Cage to matches.

For Max Ernst, the game with the black and white figures also turned into a passion. Like Duchamp, he also designed new figures out of glass and wood.

Later generations seemed to have abandoned the game. Singer and actress Madonna has said she's taken lessons. And actress Eliza Dushku, who rose to fame as the vampire chaser Buffy, admitted in 2009, "Yes, I am a chess nerd too."

 

DW recommends

Opinion: Bob Dylan, the first rapper

Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature - and it was about time he did, says DW's Susanne Spröer, who congratulates the man who wrote the soundtrack of her youth. (13.10.2016)  

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen: 'The computer never has been an opponent'

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen will be defending his title this fall against his Russian challenger, Sergey Karjakin. The 25-year-old Norwegian tells DW how he wants to make chess more accessible to everyone. (14.04.2016)  

Humans vs. computers: The ancient pastime of strategy games

A computer called AlphaGo is competing against human South Korean Go champion Lee Sedol this week. Here's how strategy games came about thousands of years ago - and where humans are weakest. (09.03.2016)  

The Casablanca kiss: Remembering Ingrid Bergman 100 years on

"Here's looking at you, kid!" Swedish-born actress Ingrid Bergman became a world star with Humphrey Bogart in "Casablanca." The 100th anniversary of her birth is being celebrated in Europe and the US. (28.08.2015)  

Chess - the game of kings and artists

Chess world champion Magnus Carlsen is defending his title against Sergej Karjakin in New York. But they're not the only chess players worth watching. Artists like Sting also enjoy the game. (11.11.2016)  

Related content

Euromaxx alc Wildente

Fall recipe: Finnish Wild Duck Legs 05.11.2018

“Ravintola Nokka” is one of Helsinki’s most popular restaurants. A classic choice is wild duck. Chef Ari Ruoho prepares it with roasted pumpkin, forest mushrooms and butter.

Kandidatenturnier für die Schach-WM Fabiano Caruana

Chess: Fabiano Caruana to challenge Magnus Carlsen 27.03.2018

American chess grand master Fabiano Caruana won the candidates tournament in Berlin and will now challenge world champion Magnus Carlsen in November. The Norwegian is looking to make his third title defense.

Fotoband The Thinkers von David Llada | Garri Kasparow

'The legendary Garry Kasparov was a competitive beast!' 07.03.2018

Garry Kasparov, Magnus Carlsen, Levon Aronian are just a few of the top chess players David Llada has photographed. Ahead of the World Chess Championship, he discussed with DW how chess combines sport, art and science.

Advertisement
Film still Lord of the Toys (Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg)

Award-winning YouTuber doco 'Lord of the Toys' creates stir

After winning the 2018 International Leipzig Festival for Documentary, the film has been mired in controversy for giving a platform to racist slurs. Filmmaker Pablo Ben Yakov says he wanted to let the audience judge.  

DW auf Frankfurter Buchmesse 2018 Talk zu 100 Gute Bücher (DW/M. Haug-Mähren)

"100 German Must-Reads" The talk, Part 2

We present the definitive list of 100 German must-read novels that have been translated into English. What topics have been gripping readers for over a century? Part 2 of our talk on this DW project. 

Joni Mitchell (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

First lady of folk: Joni Mitchell turns 75

The guitar-playing folk darling of the 1960s infused her sound with jazz, rock and pop before rising to the top of the charts. Her voice has since deepened by two octaves but she is ever the honey-voiced folk icon.  

Daily Drone (DW/André Götzmann)

#DailyDrone: Villa Ludwigshöhe

The Bavarian king already liked this view: The Villa Ludwigshöhe near Edenkoben enchants tourists with a panoramic view over the Rhine river plain of the Wine Route. 

USA Sarah Willis mit dem Jazz-Trompeter Arturo Sandoval (DW/C. Rowe )

At home with Arturo Sandoval

Cuban trumpet player and jazz legend Arturo Sandoval invites Sarah Willis for a visit at his home in Los Angeles. They talk about music, social media and high notes on the trumpet.  