World Bank President Jim Young Kim resigns

World Bank President Jim Young Kim will resign effective February 1, the development bank said on Monday, more than three years before his term ends in 2022.

"It has been a great honor to serve as President of this remarkable institution," said Kim.

The bank's chief executive officer, Kristalina Georgieva, will become interim president after Kim's departure.

Kim began his second term as president in July 2017. He succeeded Robert Zoellick in 2012.

The World Bank is responsible for funding projects in developing countries and has traditionally been led by a US citizen. It and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is traditionally led by a European, were set up at the end of World War II.

amp/rt (Reuters, AFP)

