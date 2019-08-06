Workers return to Notre Dame after toxic lead scare

Restoration work resumed at Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday after new safety measures had been agreed for construction workers at the gothic masterpiece which was damaged and weakened in a massive fire in April.

The rebuilding of the Paris monument had been halted in July over concerns about the amount of lead in the air. Hundreds of tons of lead in the roof and steeple had melted in the blaze with winds spreading the particles well beyond the church grounds.

Residents and trade unions had accused the city of playing down the risk of lead poisoning, which can cause serious health problems.

An environmental group has filed a lawsuit alleging that officials failed to sufficiently contain the contamination.

New safety rules

The city's deputy mayor said all necessary measures would be taken to prevent health risks after health officials posted the results of new lead tests at schools and daycare centers.

Strict rules have now been introduced for entering and leaving the reconstruction site. Workers are required to clean their clothing daily.

The French government's top official for the Paris region, Michel Cadot, approved the resumption of the works after visiting the site.

"I saw that the different recommendations of the labor inspectors had been implemented," he said, adding the decontamination work would help keep contractors safe.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark The home of the world's most famous hunchback Perhaps most familiar is the role the Gothic cathedral plays in the novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," written by French author Victor Hugo in 1831. The title refers to the book's protagonist, Quasimodo, the bellringer of the cathedral, who is in love with the beautiful gypsy Esmeralda. Notre Dame's high towers are the setting for the novel's climatic moment.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark Back in the heart of Parisians Hugo's novel may have helped revive the cathedral's popularity. During the French Revolution in the late 18th century, anti-church sentiment surged. Notre Dame was plundered, its decorations destroyed and left to sit in disrepair. A campaign to revive the cathedral began in 1844, with many crediting the novel for lighting the spark.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark Multiple movie versions In more recent years, Hugo's novel has been made into more than a dozen big screen films, starting in 1905 with the short silent film "Esmeralda." The 1996 Disney animated film captured the hearts of many young viewers with its musical numbers and "living" character versions of the gargoyles that spout water off Notre Dame's roof.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark Artistic inspiration The west facade of Notre Dame is a shining example of Gothic architecture, with delicate arches, nestling statues and two gracefully symmetrical towers. It is one of Paris' defining icons. And as one of Europe's most popular tourist attractions, the facade has been captured every year in millions of visitors' snapshots.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark On the canvas Painters from all eras and genres have also captured the Gothic cathedral in different ways. French artist Maximilien Luce painted his impression of it in his 1901-04 oil painting "View of Notre Dame from the Quai Saint-Michel." He seems to have been inspired by the cathedral, as he depicted it around 10 times.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark A glimpse down the streets of Paris A grittier portrayal of Notre Dame can be found in the 1826 oil painting by the German artist Eduard Gaertner. "Paris, Rue-Nueve-Notre-Dame" shows the cathedral's west facade through the narrow, busy streets of downtown Paris. Gaertner prided himself on realistic depictions or urban architecture.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark Picasso's take Spanish painter Pablo Picasso used his brush to capture Notre Dame on multiple occasions. This version, from 1954, shows a blend of wild fauvist color with an angular cubist style. There is no single viewpoint; instead Notre Dame is seen from multiple angles on its island in the Seine River. Picasso blends the roof of the cathedral into the clouds.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark A one-of-a-kind silhouette Henri Rousseau's painting from around 1909 titled "View of the Ile Saint-Louis from the Quai Henry IV" includes the familiar outline of Notre Dame against the sky. He uses a flat, dark color for the cathedral, and while he doesn't give any of its ornamental detail, the profile of the spire and the two facade towers cannot be mistaken.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark A coronation in the cathedral The cathedral's interior has also been captured in art. One famous work is "The Coronation of Napoleon" painted by Jacques-Louis David in 1806-07. As Napoleon's official painter, David shows his boss crowning himself emperor in 1804 inside Notre Dame. To mark his independence from the Catholic Church, Napoleon faces away from the high altar. The painting can be seen in France's Louvre museum.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark A musical school Notre Dame has also been captured in music — or at least in a musical style that was developed in and around the cathedral from 1160-1250. The Notre Dame school refers to composers who created music with multiple independent but interweaving voices. The numes look very different from modern musical notation. Here we see a French songbook from the early 12th century. Author: Cristina Burack



Risk of collapse

Restoration of the cathedral has yet to begin with efforts focused entirely on securing the building.

French President Emmanuel Macron has set a target of five years for the restoration to be finished.

But the culture ministry said the work would not even begin until next year, warning the structure is still at risk of collapse.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Landmark throughout the ages A photo from 1880 shows Notre Dame towering over central Paris. Until the Eiffel Tower was unveiled for the 1889 World's Fair, Notre Dame was the tallest structure in the French capital.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames From on high Statues overlooking the cathedral's roof, which was almost entirely destroyed in the blaze.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Quasimodo, the Hunchback of Notre Dame Quasimodo, the fictional character and main protagonist in Victor Hugo's 1831 novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," made the world-renowned cathedral even more famous. The book was made into numerous films. Here, Quasimodo is seen ringing the church bells in the 1956 French-Italian version directed by Jean Delannoy.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Fire services rush to scene Security forces sealed off the area around the cathedral as some 400 firefighters used powerful hoses in an effort to bring the flames under control. The cathedral was undergoing restoration works when the fire started. Investigators are treating the cause of the fire as an accident, ruling out arson or terrorism.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Spire's dramatic collapse The fire caused the spire to come crashing down and the wooden roof support structures to go up in flames. The cathedral building had fallen into ruin after years of neglect following the French Revolution, but was saved thanks to a vast restoration campaign that began in the 19th century.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Engulfed in flames The blaze burned for nearly eight hours before it was contained.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Second tower and belfry at risk Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to Notre Dame's two towers and belfry. Officials said after several hours of intense operations that the basic structure had been "saved and preserved."

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Parisians shocked People in Paris looked on in horror, prayed and sung hymns as fire took hold of more and more of the cathedral. "Paris is disfigured, the city will never be like it was before," one man (not pictured) told French news agency AFP. "It's a tragedy," he added. "If you pray, now is the time to pray."

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Racing to save priceless art and artifacts The responders fought to save the artwork at the back of the famous cathedral. Many priceless artworks and cultural relics were taken out before being burned. Last week, by chance, workers had removed 16 copper statues for cleaning for the first time in over a century.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Gutted interior An aerial view shows firefighters battling the raging fire. A part of the vault collapsed and only a part of the interior was destroyed.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Altar intact In the early morning hours, the first images of the interior emerged. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and French President Emmanuel Macron entered the building. Hidalgo said "there is no roof anymore, there's none of that left" — but that the interior was in much better condition than she and others had expected.



